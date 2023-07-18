Jackson Mahomes starring in Netflix's 'Quarterback' spawns raging fan fury - "100% bit*h"

Jackson Mahomes, the infamous younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick, elicited an unwanted and negative response from NFL fans once again.

Twitter users were mad at him for starring in the new Netflix documentary series Quarterback. Although they did not get to see a lot of the notorious influencer, his short screen time was enough to stir things up on Twitter.

A fan tweeted a video of Jackson clapping for the Kansas City Chiefs, but he had problems with the way Jackson clapped, writing:

"Jackson Mahomes’ clapping says all you to need know about him. 100% b*tch."

That was not the only negative tweet about him, as many fans did not like the fact that all he does is use "his phone."

Most fans seem opinionated about Jackson, which is to dislike him. They not only found him inconsiderate but also condemned his unlawful recent actions. Here are some of the top comments on Twitter:

Colin D'Cunha @ColinsanityInc



#QuarterbackNetflix Jackson Mahomes don’t give a SHIT bout football, man, dude’s on his phone this entire series

Connor @Connor_Husen Funhouse @BackAftaThis



#QuarterbackNetflix It's hard to fathom that Patrick Mahomes not only found, but MARRIED the most annoying human on planet earth. This account is getting flamed for having the correct take. Everyone I’ve talked to about Mahomes’ wife, male or female, many of whom live in and around Kansas City, agree that she and Jackson Mahomes are both insufferable. twitter.com/backaftathis/s…

Tony Tony Chopper @nasty_nay24 Jackson Mahomes scrolling on TikTok while his brother is playing in a divisional playoff game just pissed me off

Lorenzo Sanders @ZoTheTaco



1. Mahomes is HIM

2. Brittany Mahomes is portrayed horribly by the media and grew on me

3.Kirk Cousins does not get enough respect.

4. The Eagles have a top 5 Back up in Mariota

5. Still can’t stand Jackson Mahomes

#QuarterbackNetflix 5 takeaways from Quarterback on Netflix1. Mahomes is HIM2. Brittany Mahomes is portrayed horribly by the media and grew on me3.Kirk Cousins does not get enough respect.4. The Eagles have a top 5 Back up in Mariota5. Still can’t stand Jackson Mahomes

Adam Beasley @AdamHBeasley Just finished Quarterback. It convinced me that Brittany Mahomes gets a bad rap and Jackson Mahomes gets exactly the right rap.

Michael L'Ecuyer @MichaelLEcuyer Just finished Quarterback:



Thoughts



- Kirk is exactly who we always thought he was(great guy)

-No idea why Mariota was in it

-Jackson Mahomes managed to annoy me in the 2 minutes of total screen time he had across the 8 episodes without saying a word



Overall all great show

Jackson Mahomes’ awkward exchange with Patrick caught attention

As fans might have caught on, Jackson Mahomes was not heavily featured in the documentary series. However, as mentioned previously, he made a few remarkable appearances in the series' last episode.

In the seventh episode, Jackson was recorded checking his phone during a Chiefs play-off game while his quarterback brother got injured on the field. It was in the same episode that the Chiefs QB hugged his wife but barely acknowledged his brother Jackson before walking away.

Barstool Are Dee Tee @editti22 The scene in Quarterback when Patrick Mahomes hurts his ankle in the playoffs and they flash up to the suite as he’s walking it off after the field goal and you see Jackson Mahomes on TikTok is incredible. Can’t make this up.

In recent months, Patrick Mahomes has avoided speaking about his younger brothers' legal issues. The TikTok star was arrested in Johnson County, Kansas, in May 2023.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody on charges of aggravated sexual battery. As for court documents, Jackson faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery related to an incident that happened in February.

The incident was captured on a video camera that showed Jackson forcibly kissing a woman who was the owner of the restaurant he had visited with his entourage.

After his arrest, the authorities requested a $100,000 bond in the case. Jackson posted his bond and was released following his first court appearance.

The well-known social media influencer has noticeably reduced the frequency and scope of his content after the scandal. Hence, fans were critical of his appearance in a documentary series.

