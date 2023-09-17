Jackson Mahomes keeps it simple for Patrick Mahomes' birthday with perfect Instagram wish

Jackson Mahomes has steadily started posting updates on his social media accounts. The younger brother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was keeping himself away from the public eye while facing a sexual assault lawsuit. However, as the matter remains sub-judice, the TikTok star has eased back into social media.

His recent Instagram story featured him wishing the two-time Super Bowl winner. Jackson Mahomes posted a picture with his older brother and wished him a happy 28th birthday:

"Happy birthday p! Love you bro bro!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' Instagram Story

The birthday wish was rather simple, considering Jackson is known for his shenanigans.

Jackson Mahomes was called out for acting entitled after flexing a designer-brand bag

Jackson has been frequently posting on different social media sites of late. A few weeks ago, the 22-year-old found himself in the eye of a storm after criticism from fans for proudly showcasing his recent splurge, a lavish Balenciaga bag. The post triggered a wave of accusations, with some asserting that Jackson Mahomes' social media activity reeked of entitlement rather than hard-earned achievement.

However, amid this storm of disapproval, Jackson went into damage control mode by sharing endearing throwback photographs. These nostalgic snapshots featured not only him but also Patrick and their mother, showcasing the close bond they share as a family.

In the face of ongoing controversies and the lawsuit, Jackson Mahomes remains a pillar of support for his illustrious brother, Patrick, and regularly attends his games.