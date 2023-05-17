Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, has been headlining news recently, and not for good reasons.
Following a Feb. 25 incident at Overland Park restaurant in Kansas City, Mahomes was arrested for assaulting and forcibly kissing restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn as he grabbed her by the throat in the video.
He has been arrested on counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of battery, as a result of the situation.
Mahomes previously posted a $100,000 bond and he and his attorney chose to not talk to the media following a bond motion hearing.
Mahomes has been the subject of many controversial videos in which he's participated, but his incident at the Overland Park restaurant was easily the worst video he's been a part of.
Jackson told the restaurant owner, Vaughn, that he had to speak with her alone. That's when he was seen on video forcible kissing her with his hands around her throat. Jackson was also accused of shoving a waiter twice that night.
His brother, Patrick, has yet to comment publicly regarding the situation.
NFL fans troll Jackson Mahomes for sexual battery charges
NFL fans trolled Jackson Mahomes as he appeared in court for his sexual battery charges. Fans called him disgusting, while others think he should be locked up for his actions. Others questioned if he posted his bail, while others made references to banning him off of TikTok as punishment.
Here's how fans responded:
Patrick Mahomes could become the highest-paid player in the NFL again
While his brother Jackson is in the news for all the wrong reasons, Patrick Mahomes may become the highest-paid player in the NFL again.
According to Mike Florio, the Chiefs are expected to re-do Mahomes's current contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Mahomes signed the largest contract in NFL history on July 6, 2021. He signed a ten-year extension worth $477 million, including $26 million in potential bonuses amounting to a total of $503 million. The contract exceeded Mike Trout's 12-year $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Mahomes is currently the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL per year ($46 million). He is behind Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson.
Can this 7'4" GIANT from NCAA really pip Victor Wembanyama in NBA?!?!