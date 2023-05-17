Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson, has been headlining news recently, and not for good reasons.

Following a Feb. 25 incident at Overland Park restaurant in Kansas City, Mahomes was arrested for assaulting and forcibly kissing restaurant owner, Aspen Vaughn as he grabbed her by the throat in the video.

He has been arrested on counts of aggravated sexual battery and one of battery, as a result of the situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mahomes previously posted a $100,000 bond and he and his attorney chose to not talk to the media following a bond motion hearing.

Emily Rittman KCTV5 @EmilyRittman



He previously posted a $100,000 bond. A judge ruled Mahomes can have contact with three of four witnesses he requested permission to contact.



Updates on Jackson Mahomes and his attorney did not comment today following a bond motion hearing.He previously posted a $100,000 bond. A judge ruled Mahomes can have contact with three of four witnesses he requested permission to contact.Updates on @KCTV5 4,6 PM Jackson Mahomes and his attorney did not comment today following a bond motion hearing. He previously posted a $100,000 bond. A judge ruled Mahomes can have contact with three of four witnesses he requested permission to contact.Updates on @KCTV5 4,6 PM https://t.co/rWMtQ3KphM

Mahomes has been the subject of many controversial videos in which he's participated, but his incident at the Overland Park restaurant was easily the worst video he's been a part of.

Jackson told the restaurant owner, Vaughn, that he had to speak with her alone. That's when he was seen on video forcible kissing her with his hands around her throat. Jackson was also accused of shoving a waiter twice that night.

His brother, Patrick, has yet to comment publicly regarding the situation.

NFL fans troll Jackson Mahomes for sexual battery charges

NFL fans trolled Jackson Mahomes as he appeared in court for his sexual battery charges. Fans called him disgusting, while others think he should be locked up for his actions. Others questioned if he posted his bail, while others made references to banning him off of TikTok as punishment.

Here's how fans responded:

unoffocialBrandon @UnoffocialB @NFL_DovKleiman browns should sign him to back up watson @NFL_DovKleiman browns should sign him to back up watson

TheVincentive @thevincentive @NFL_DovKleiman I can’t be the only one that hates this kid. @NFL_DovKleiman I can’t be the only one that hates this kid.

God King Butters @GodKingButters @NFL_DovKleiman Lock him up or take his phone away from him is sufficient punishment @NFL_DovKleiman Lock him up or take his phone away from him is sufficient punishment

Patrick Mahomes could become the highest-paid player in the NFL again

Patrick Mahomes during the Kentucky Derby 149

While his brother Jackson is in the news for all the wrong reasons, Patrick Mahomes may become the highest-paid player in the NFL again.

According to Mike Florio, the Chiefs are expected to re-do Mahomes's current contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Florio says that after talking to people about it, it's expected to happen prior to the beginning of the 2023 season.



Mahomes signed a 10-year,… Report: #Chiefs are expected to re-do Patrick Mahomes' contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Mike Florio.Florio says that after talking to people about it, it's expected to happen prior to the beginning of the 2023 season.Mahomes signed a 10-year,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Report: #Chiefs are expected to re-do Patrick Mahomes' contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Mike Florio.Florio says that after talking to people about it, it's expected to happen prior to the beginning of the 2023 season.Mahomes signed a 10-year,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/r2MWLnqi9g

Mahomes signed the largest contract in NFL history on July 6, 2021. He signed a ten-year extension worth $477 million, including $26 million in potential bonuses amounting to a total of $503 million. The contract exceeded Mike Trout's 12-year $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Mahomes is currently the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL per year ($46 million). He is behind Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, and Lamar Jackson.

Poll : 0 votes