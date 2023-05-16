Matthew Stafford made a surprise headline recently as one of the supposed most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best and most clutch quarterback in the NFL right now. He's coming off his second Super Bowl victory and second Super Bowl MVP as he led the Chiefs to a historic 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

While it's no surprise that Mahomes is one of the best and most clutch QBs in the league, NFL analyst Peter Schrager ranked his list of top five clutch quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

To no surprise, Schrager ranked Mahomes number one in the category. To a big surprise, though, he ranked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as the second most clutch quarterback in the NFL. Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen closed out the list as numbers three, four, and five.

Peter Schrager @PSchrags My Top 5 Clutch QBs currently in the NFL.



Who ya got? My Top 5 Clutch QBs currently in the NFL. Who ya got? https://t.co/SyI395GEMQ

Stafford has 25 career fourth-quarter comebacks, which is the fourth-most for any quarterback since 2009.

Stafford even has the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season (8) in NFL history.

NFL fans weren't shy about voicing their opinions on Twitter and letting Schrager hear it.

Here's how fans responded:

Gage @Youbucthat @PSchrags @gmfb Pretty solid besides matthew Stafford he's sold when healthy but that hasn't been the case since this past season @PSchrags @gmfb Pretty solid besides matthew Stafford he's sold when healthy but that hasn't been the case since this past season

Michael Shook @mshook1958 @PSchrags @gmfb If this is historically, over the last 3-4 years, then I get it. 2022? Stafford, and Rodgers shouldn’t be on the list. @PSchrags @gmfb If this is historically, over the last 3-4 years, then I get it. 2022? Stafford, and Rodgers shouldn’t be on the list.

Beezo @Beezo_13 @PSchrags @gmfb So one year of Stafford having a winning record puts him at 2? @PSchrags @gmfb So one year of Stafford having a winning record puts him at 2?

Rick McGuire @mclennon99 @PSchrags



Oh that's right...you're friends with McVay and even went to his wedding. Makes sense now. @gmfb Stafford over Allen? Really?Oh that's right...you're friends with McVay and even went to his wedding. Makes sense now. @PSchrags @gmfb Stafford over Allen? Really?Oh that's right...you're friends with McVay and even went to his wedding. Makes sense now.

Jonbeezy @jonbeezy16 @PSchrags @gmfb Trevor Lawrence with the biggest comebacks of the year including 27-0 in the playoffs and you put Matthew Stafford at 2???????????????????????? @PSchrags @gmfb Trevor Lawrence with the biggest comebacks of the year including 27-0 in the playoffs and you put Matthew Stafford at 2????????????????????????

How clutch is Matthew Stafford really?

Matthew Stafford during Carolina Panthers v Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is a good quarterback in the NFL, and had arguably his best season in 2021, going 12-5. However, in his 14-year career, he has a losing record (89-101-1). Before the 2021 season, he's only made the playoffs three times in his career, losing all three games (2011, 2014, and 2016).

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Richard Sherman had this to say on if Matthew Stafford is a Hall of Famer. Richard Sherman had this to say on if Matthew Stafford is a Hall of Famer. https://t.co/4iypRyUUN6

Stafford did, however, win his first Super Bowl during the 2021-22 season. He won all four postseason games with the Los Angeles Rams to make his postseason career record 4-3.

However, nothing Stafford did last season showed that he still possesses the clutch gene. He only played in nine games as his season was cut short due to injuries, and he posted the lowest QBR in a single season since 2014.

