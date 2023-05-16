Matthew Stafford made a surprise headline recently as one of the supposed most clutch quarterbacks in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best and most clutch quarterback in the NFL right now. He's coming off his second Super Bowl victory and second Super Bowl MVP as he led the Chiefs to a historic 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
While it's no surprise that Mahomes is one of the best and most clutch QBs in the league, NFL analyst Peter Schrager ranked his list of top five clutch quarterbacks currently in the NFL.
To no surprise, Schrager ranked Mahomes number one in the category. To a big surprise, though, he ranked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as the second most clutch quarterback in the NFL. Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen closed out the list as numbers three, four, and five.
Stafford has 25 career fourth-quarter comebacks, which is the fourth-most for any quarterback since 2009.
Stafford even has the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a single season (8) in NFL history.
NFL fans weren't shy about voicing their opinions on Twitter and letting Schrager hear it.
Here's how fans responded:
How clutch is Matthew Stafford really?
Matthew Stafford is a good quarterback in the NFL, and had arguably his best season in 2021, going 12-5. However, in his 14-year career, he has a losing record (89-101-1). Before the 2021 season, he's only made the playoffs three times in his career, losing all three games (2011, 2014, and 2016).
Stafford did, however, win his first Super Bowl during the 2021-22 season. He won all four postseason games with the Los Angeles Rams to make his postseason career record 4-3.
However, nothing Stafford did last season showed that he still possesses the clutch gene. He only played in nine games as his season was cut short due to injuries, and he posted the lowest QBR in a single season since 2014.