After a period of time away from social media, Jackson Mahomes has amped up his online activity in the 2023 NFL season. Traveling with his family and supporting his brother, Jackson has become a polarizing figure on TikTok and other social media.

Many Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes followers aren't fans of Jackson and his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes.

In a recent Instagram story, Brittany posted a video of her daughter Sterling Skye with Jackson. Holding Sterling in her lap, Jackson smiled for the camera.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson Mahomes with Sterling. Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

A few Reddit users, however, were upset about the TikTok star's presence on Brittany's Instagram. Some of them were concerned over Sterling's position, pointing out that there was no car seat for the two-year-old:

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Others were focused on his legal troubles, as Jackson has been accused of sexual assault.

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Familiar-Friend1981 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Jackson Mahomes resumes posting on TikTok, Instagram after sexual assault case debacle

Shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, Jackson Mahomes was accused by a Kansas City restaurant owner of sexual assault. As per a video released online, the 23-year-old allegedly kissed the owner, Aspen Vaugh, forcibly. As the case escalated, Jackson was arrested and released on bail.

With the preliminary hearing now pending, the younger Mahomes brother was offline for quite some time. However, with the 2023 NFL season here, Jackson made his return to Instagram and TikTok.

Recently in New York, Mahomes shared a small video of his time with his followers. Though people dragged the TikTok star, Jackson has continued to post as the season progresses.

Otherwise, the Mahomes family has remained mum about the entire ordeal, refusing to make a statement. Before the season began, Patrick Mahomes revealed his view on the matter. Refusing to address the case, the two-time Super Bowl champion said:

“At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

As of now, Jackson Mahomes' preliminary hearing is scheduled for October.