Jackson Mahomes had taken a sabbatical from posting on his social media accounts because he's facing three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. However, it seems like the TikTok personality is slowly making a comeback on all of his social media accounts.

The 22-year-old brother of Patrick Mahomes attended the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets matchup on Sunday. Kansas City stole a 23-20 win against the otherwise hapless New York Jets.

To witness this victory, Jackson made his way to NYC. He then shared how he spent his 48 hours in the city. In the TikTok video that he posted, fans saw him sharing a collection of swanky Adidas shoes, catching a flight to New York and also showing off his outfits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the video garnered many views, fans were not happy with what they saw and mocked him. They did not like that Jackson Mahomes was showing off his material gains.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' TikTok video's comment section

The social media influencer is often criticized for showing off his expensive purchases and gets in trouble for acting "entitled."

What happened to the restaurant where Jackson Mahomes allegedly misbehaved?

Jackson Mahomes allegedly tried to sexually assault a restaurant owner in Overland Park, Kansas. After getting hit with a legal case and getting arrested in May, it was reported that the restaurant was closing down because of a drop in business.

“I feel like definitely, since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk,” the restaurant owner told The Kansas City Star. “I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

Mahomes maintains his innocence and claims to have evidence that refutes the accusations. The case was under seal, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for late August. However, the hearing was postponed until Oct. 24 because the judge contracted COVID-19.