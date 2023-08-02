“Sue him for $10,000,000” – Jackson Mahomes’ accuser shutting down KC restaurant ignites full-blown fan outrage

The story of Jackson Mahomes is getting worse by the day, and a new, sad twist has emerged this week.

Aspen Vaughn, the owner of the restaurant in Overland Park in which Jackson allegedly grabbed and kissed her without her consent, has been forced to close down the business as the newfound publicity led to significant losses since the story emerged, according to the Kansas City Star.

The same report says that Aspen's restaurant profits plummeted by 75%, leading to an unsustainable situation. The publicity led to many customers avoiding eating there, while acts of vandalism, such as someone cutting the connections to her restaurant’s central air conditioning unit, damaging the natural gas lines and pulling a fire alarm inside, causing water damage, were also registered.

NFL fans were shocked by the news. Jackson's brother, Patrick, can earn millions and millions of money in his career and a senseless act by his younger brother has seen a woman forced to close her business, while many of her employees are now out of a job.

They made their harsh feelings against Jackson clear on Twitter:

MLFootball @_MLFootball



JUST HORRIFIC: The woman who accused Jackson Mahomes of sexual assault has been forced to close down her restaurant as the publicity has appeared to lead to significant losses, per the @KCStar. Jackson, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has run into…

When was Jackson Mahomes arrested?

Back in February, weeks after his brother Patrick won the Super Bowl, Aspen Vaughn called the police to inform them about the assault suffered. Jackson was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery.

His arrest happened on May 3, 2023. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

Vaughn has expressed her regret for taking the case over to police many times before:

“What happened that evening we don’t condone it – it wasn’t OK, but in the same aspect we have our lives to live and to go on, and I feel like a lot of people just made assumptions and came after us,” Vaughn said.

Jackson Mahomes has made a living off of social media. The 22-year-old has over one million followers on TikTok, 36,000 followers on Twitter and over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

When is Jackson Mahomes' hearing in the sexual battery case?

He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 31, 2023. The preliminary hearing from mid-July was behind closed doors, so it's unclear what happened.