Jackson Mahomes spotted at Kansas hospital doing charity ahead of sexual battery hearing

Jackson Mahomes has had a rough 2023.

Beginning with the Super Bowl in February, Mahomes was accused of sexual assault by a restaurant owner from Kansas City. The accuser — Aspen Vaughn — even released a video of the alleged incident.

With Jackson arrested, the entire Mahomes family was under scrutiny as fans continued to slam the TikTok star. Eventually, though, Jackson also limited his social media activity.

However, as the 2023 season draws near, Jackson has been slowly inching back to a proper return on social media. Furthermore, he has also been seen spending time with his family.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Instagram account (@jacksonmahomes)

This time, Jackson ended up taking some out for the Kansas City community, working with Children's Mercy.

"It was a great morning at @childrensmercy as we proudly donated 1,000 happy kits!"

This is also one of Jackson's most recent posts after the incident came to light.

His and Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, also shared the same photo and post on her Instagram. While she was not in the photo with Jackson, Randi could have visited along with her younger son.

The investigation for the sexual battery charges are currently ongoing. As a result, Jackson Mahomes continues to take significant time off social media.

Jackson Mahomes awaits preliminary hearing while Aspen Vaughn's restaurant shuts down

As mentioned, the case is still being investigated. The social media influencer is charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of battery. Jackson has also plead guilty to the same.

The preliminary hearing for the case is currently scheduled for Aug. 31.

The restaurant involved in the incident has temporarily shut down.

After the incident went public, a lot of unwanted attention went Vaughn's way. Speaking to reporters, she said:

"Life has been hell".

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video.“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times” pic.twitter.com/vZ9gtA8tL2

Diving deep into the details about her safety and harrassment, Vaughn added:

“I feel like definitely, since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk. I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

There was also an issue related to Jackson's behavior. She stated that the 22-year-old was certainly out of control, and doesn't remember the night, referring to the entire incident as messed up.

That being said, Jackson himself is yet to comment on the matter. Patrick Mahomes touched on the case, but refused to make any personal statement on the matter.