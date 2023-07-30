Amid the recent sexual assault claims, Jackson Mahomes has chosen to maintain a low profile. Nonetheless, he made a rare appearance recently, captured in a video call screenshot shared by his mother, Randi Martin.

She shared a screenshot on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Mia and I Facetiming Jackson. Happy me."

Randi Martin and her younger son Jackson Mahomes on a video call (Image Credit: Randi Martin's Instagram Story).

The mother of three looked happy as she chatted with her younger son.

Recently, Jackson Mahomes was accused of sexual assault by Aspen Vaughn, a Kansas City area restaurant owner. The restaurant will close soon.

In February, just weeks after his brother Patrick's Super Bowl victory, Jackson faced serious allegations of misconduct. It was reported that he allegedly grabbed a restaurant owner in Overland Park and kissed her against her will.

The incident led to a police report filed by Aspen Vaughn, the victim of the assault. Jackson was subsequently charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. Following the legal proceedings, he was released on a $100,000 bond.

Poor behavior from Jackson Mahomes heavily affected Vaughn's business

During an interview with Fox reporter Malik Jackson, Aspen Vaughn confessed that she regretted calling the police. Although she expressed her dissatisfaction with the events that took place that day, the aftermath of the incident has had a significant impact on her business.

“What happened that evening we don’t condone it – it wasn’t OK, but in the same aspect we have our lives to live and to go on, and I feel like a lot of people just made assumptions and came after us.”

Vaughn also told the reporter that since the Jackson Mahomes incident, she has lost 75% of her business.

“We’ve had gas pipes cut. We’ve had the AC pipes cut from the outside, you know – you name it – it’s pretty much happened.”

This marked the second time a restaurant business took a hit because of Jackson Mahomes' actions.