Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In February, Jackson was accused of forcibly kissing Aspen Vaughn at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Kansas. The younger brother of the two-time NFL MVP found himself in hot water previously at another restaurant.

Mahomes visited the SoT cocktail bar in Kansas City in December 2021 and complained in now-deleted tweets about his experience there. He was upset after the establishment was not able to accommodate his party of friends. The cocktail bar responded to his complaint on social media:

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.”

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball SoT, a cocktail bar in Kansas City, responds to a social media rant by Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes.



Jackson was unhappy as the bar could not accommodate his large party SoT, a cocktail bar in Kansas City, responds to a social media rant by Patrick Mahomes' brother, Jackson Mahomes.Jackson was unhappy as the bar could not accommodate his large party https://t.co/eApcFIy5CI

Patrick's younger brother also had some incidents related to his actions on the field. He was with his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens on the road in the 2021 season. He was seen dumping water on a Ravens fan who was taunting him.

idk @pheargers Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! https://t.co/KLpvSor5XH

The Washington Commanders honored the late Sean Taylor with his No. 21 on the field last year. However, Jackson made a TikTok video dancing atop the number, much to the anger of NFL fans.

Was Jackson Mahomes charged for the incident at the Aspens Restaurant?

Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery following the February incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge. The judge over the case agreed to Jackson's petition to have his bond agreement altered so he could speak to three of the four people listed as witnesses.

Per the affidavit, two servers at the restaurant did not hear Vaughn's call for help but later stated that she informed them about the assault. Vaughn said that she showed the servers a bruise on her neck.

The woman's boyfriend came to the restaurant and ordered Jackson and his friends to leave upon discovering what happened.

