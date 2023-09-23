IN PHOTOS: Jackson Mahomes spotted driving classic $275,000 Bronco as Patrick Mahomes' brother continues to lay low

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes, took a break from posting on social media because of an alleged sexual assault case. However, the TikTok star has started posting updates on Instagram.

Recently, Jackson Mahomes uploaded a picture of his CFB 1971 Ford Bronco Naples. The Classic Ford Bronco Naples sells for up to $275,000 and was originally built for an NFL player. In recent times, the vehicle has gained immense popularity.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took a dig at his post with one remarking it to be a 'Distraction Post.'

The 22-year-old was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing for the felony battery case against him. However, the hearing has been postponed because the judge in the case has contracted COVID-19. Mahomes is facing charges of alleged aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor battery.

The hearing was supposed to allow the prosecution to present their case and for witnesses to testify. Mahomes has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently free on bond. The woman involved in the incident has closed her restaurant, citing negative publicity.

Brittany Mahomes gets blamed for keeping Jackson Mahomes around

Reddit users pointed fingers at Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL player Patrick Mahomes, for not creating a significant distance from Patrick's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

Jackson has been under fire for his involvement in various controversies, including the alleged sexual assault case. Fans expressed concern that Brittany's continued association with Jackson might inadvertently condone or enable his problematic behavior.

However, amid these concerns, Brittany also celebrated a joyous occasion—the birthday of her husband, Patrick. The celebrations took place after the Chiefs secured a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brittany shared the game's exciting highlights and moments between her and Patrick on her Instagram story, underlining the deep bond she shares with the Mahomes family. Despite this closeness, fans remain divided regarding Brittany's relationship with Jackson despite him being allegedly charged with a sexual assault case.