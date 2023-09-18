Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick Mahomes' birthday with epic knock out brag

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his 28th birthday by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 17-9 game. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, was also present to watch her husband win the first game of the season. After his victory, the former soccer player and star quarterback started his birthday celebration.

The mother of two uploaded several pictures and videos on her Instagram story. Brittany announced that she and her entourage had reached EverBank Stadium and were enjoying the game. After that, she uploaded another story of Patrick Mahomes, smiling and posing in front of a cake. The caption of the picture was:

"Celebrating you is easy! I love you!

Brittany's story for Mahomes

She also boasted of her win in a knockout game against the two-time Super Bowl winner.

"Yesterday was my guys Birthday! I hope it was the best and you enjoyed every second of me beating you in knock out."

The couple shared cute moments when they were on the field. They kissed each other before the game while fans wished the star quarterback a happy birthday.

How did Patrick Mahomes celebrate his big day?

After winning against the Jaguars, Mahomes was asked how he would celebrate his 28th birthday. The 2022 MVP winner said:

"I'll probably just hang out with the guys."

"It'll be a nice flight home, luckily we're flying back with a win, and then we're getting right back at it."

The Chiefs quarterback's birthday comes shortly after his wife, who also turned 28 on August 31. Patrick Mahomes threw a surprise denim-themed birthday party for her and called her close friends to make her birthday even more special.

There will be more celebrations to come if Kansas City keeps winning the games the way it did in Week 2. The team will prepare to face the Cleveland Browns on September 24.