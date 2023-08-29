In Photos: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany credits Chiefs star for making birthday surprise 'special'

Patrick Mahomes threw a lavish and fun birthday party for his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs recently played in a preseason game, and before the start of the season, he decided to make a loving gesture for the woman who supports him.

Brittany Mahomes let her fans know that her husband put together a party where he invited all of her friends. The former soccer player looked ecstatic with her friends and also posted a special carousel of posts for Patrick.

"Always making me feel special💙🤍," she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The couple posed around silver and blue decorations. They adoringly clicked pictures and shared kisses.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post

Fans loved seeing them together and wrote positive comments. They appreciated the ability of the star to not only focus on his football games but also on his family.

Brittany opened up about the hardest part of being married to Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes recently shed light on the intricate dynamics of being an NFL wife.

One of the most formidable challenges that Brittany faces is the extended periods of separation, a result of her husband's rigorous football schedule. With Patrick Mahomes entrenched in the demanding NFL season, their time together is truncated to half the year.

Their journey, however, is anchored in deep roots, as they have traversed the trajectory from high school sweethearts to the pinnacle of their careers. Their commitment to each other has weathered the trials of distance resulting from Patrick's NFL commitments.

Through the ebbs and flows of NFL life, Patrick Mahomes' success is mirrored by Brittany's support for his professional journey. In the intricate dance between devotion and distance, their partnership continues to navigate the challenges of the NFL world.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 404 votes