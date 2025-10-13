Jackson Mahomes shares intimate kiss with GF Shyanne Blankenship as she makes her NFL debut for Chiefs vs. Lions SNF

Jackson Mahomes spent the weekend with his girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship, and offered a rare glimpse of their game-day outing on social media. He attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions to cheer for his brother, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.His girlfriend was there with him, attending her first NFL game with her beau. Jackson Mahomes shared a few pictures and clips of the SNF game at the Arrowhead Stadium on his Instagram account.He shared a video on his IG stories with his girlfriend, in which they shared a sweet kiss while enjoying the matchup. He posted the video with two black heart emojis.Jackson Mahomes shares intimate kiss with GF Shyanne Blankenship as she makes her NFL debut/@jacksonmahomesThe Kansas City Chiefs had a good time in their Week 6 game as they won 30-17. Patrick Mahomes recorded 257 yards with four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) to help his team win this week.The NFL team had a tough start, losing the first two games of the season, but then won in Week 3 against the New York Giants 22-9, followed by another win against the Baltimore Ravens 37-20.Before playing against the Lions, they faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 but narrowly lost the game 31-28.Jackson Mahomes’ girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship, offers a glimpse of their outingJackson Mahomes’ girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship, shared a post featuring the NFL star’s brother on her Instagram account on September 20. She posted four pictures with a four-word caption.&quot;too busy to care,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe second snap includes a picture of Blankenship with Jackson Mahomes. The couple shared a side hug in the snap.Blankenship wore a white top with blue denim pants and black goggles, while Mahomes sported a grey T-shirt and black pants.Jackson Mahomes had previously attended the Chiefs’ SNF game last month and shared a post with his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, from the sidelines. This week, he was joined by his girlfriend.The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's younger brother went public with his relationship with Blankenship earlier this year in April. He shared a TikTok video featuring his girlfriend and wrote “hard launch” in the caption. He has since often shared pictures featuring his beau on his social media.In April, he shared a few pictures on his Instagram account, featuring Blankenship from what looked like a fancy club. He called her “bb girl” in the caption. They both twinned in matching black outfits.