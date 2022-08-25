"Jacoby, how hard is it for you to not be a sexual predator?" - NFL fans brutally troll Deshaun Watson over Browns backup QB's scathing comment

Deshaun Watson's presence in the Cleveland Browns locker room has been divisive. For some, like guard Joel Bitonio, the team has rallied around the perceived displeasure from the fans. However, it can reasonably be assumed that not everyone is happy with the presence of a potential sexual predator on the team.

Based on recent comments, it's easy to see that Jacoby Brissett, the Browns' backup, might be in the latter group. Brissett was asked how hard it is to try and not be Watson on the field.

Brissett's response can be seen as a scathing indictment on the former Houston Texan's behavior.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Browns Jacoby Brissett on how tough it is to try not to be Deshaun Watson on the field: “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun” #Browns Jacoby Brissett on how tough it is to try not to be Deshaun Watson on the field: “It’s very easy for me not to be Deshaun”

It can be interpreted many ways, but it certainly seems like Brissett is justifiably claiming the moral high ground. NFL fans joined Brissett in brutally trolling the quarterback.

Brian @brinocerous6 @MaryKayCabot “Jacoby, how hard is it for you to not be a sexual predator?” @MaryKayCabot “Jacoby, how hard is it for you to not be a sexual predator?”

Hunter Livie @HunterLivie @MaryKayCabot @BrandonPerna "Well Susan, the urge to sexually assault you right now is pretty low, so I would say its not too hard" @MaryKayCabot @BrandonPerna "Well Susan, the urge to sexually assault you right now is pretty low, so I would say its not too hard"

Ian Welker @iancwelker007 @MaryKayCabot I mean Brissett doesn’t feel the need to blow a load on a masseuse so I imagine it is easy for him @MaryKayCabot I mean Brissett doesn’t feel the need to blow a load on a masseuse so I imagine it is easy for him

C0RY @c0ry024 @MaryKayCabot "Just don't be a sexual predator and the rest is pretty easy" -Jacoby, probably @MaryKayCabot "Just don't be a sexual predator and the rest is pretty easy" -Jacoby, probably

Trev Reporteraport @incredelman_11 @MaryKayCabot I’m also having an easy time not assaulting anyone for the record @MaryKayCabot I’m also having an easy time not assaulting anyone for the record

Brian Abel @Ogrejob @MaryKayCabot Last I check, Jacoby Brissett doesn't rape, so he's good at not being him off the field too. @MaryKayCabot Last I check, Jacoby Brissett doesn't rape, so he's good at not being him off the field too.

Josh Silva @eljoshsf @MaryKayCabot @AllbrightNFL Ironically enough it’s also super easy to not be deshaun Watson OFF the field as well @MaryKayCabot @AllbrightNFL Ironically enough it’s also super easy to not be deshaun Watson OFF the field as well

NFL fans clearly do not have very much patience for Watson, hence the boos he is met with at games and the brutal abuse he receives online.

Which games will Deshaun Watson miss?

In Watson's absence, all signs point to Brissett starting week in and week out. He's been a starter before, namely when Andrew Luck retired out of the blue. He's been known to be a quality backup, but he's been forced into a lot of playing time now.

The Browns may look at other options, perhaps a free agent or even trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, but Brissett is in line to take over.

Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders

The initial suspension was for six games, but it was appealed by the NFL. As a result, the Browns star was hit with an 11-game suspension.

The suspension will begin Week 1but he can participate in team activities until then, including playing in preseason games. Once the regular season starts, it'll be 11 games until he can participate.

That means that, off the bat, he will miss the game that the man he replaced, Baker Mayfield, has been looking forward to. The Browns head to Charlotte to face Mayfield and the Panthers in the season opener.

After that, these are the other 10 games that Watson is out for:

vs. New York Jets

vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

@ Atlanta Falcons

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

vs. New England Patriots

@ Baltimore Ravens

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

@ Miami Dolphins (Brissett's former team)

@ Buffalo Bills

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a cruel bit of irony, the first game back for the quarterback will be against his former team in Houston.

