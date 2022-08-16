"Rally around rape! What a team!" - NFL fans left disgusted with Browns player's defense of Deshaun Watson following jeers from fans at preseason game

The Cleveland Browns made their bed when they decided to trade for Deshaun Watson and sign him to a massive NFL extension. He had several sexual assault allegations hanging over him before they traded for him, but his talent was too much for teams (the Browns weren't the only ones interested in him) to ignore.

As a result, NFL fans have taken to booing the team. It's only been one preseason game, but guard Joel Bitonio believes it will happen all year and says the Browns will be ready for it.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot Joel Bitonio believes the #Browns will be booed wherever they go like when Deshaun Watson took the field in Jacksonville. “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it” Joel Bitonio believes the #Browns will be booed wherever they go like when Deshaun Watson took the field in Jacksonville. “It seems now more than ever, it’s Cleveland against the world. We’ll be ready for it”

Teams often act like families, and the players become like brothers. However, when one does what Watson did, it can cause a rift, but it seems the Browns are rallying together. One NFL fan is disgusted by that.

After a response pointed out that Watson was technically never accused of rape, another fan clarified that it wasn't any better.

FFGuy @FFTaekMachine @_shawn112 @TuboTheTurbo @MaryKayCabot Soooo sorry, rallying around sexual assault That makes it so much better @_shawn112 @TuboTheTurbo @MaryKayCabot Soooo sorry, rallying around sexual assault That makes it so much better

Another Browns fan, who would normally appreciate seeing the team rally together, is displeased.

JSS @JScottShep @MaryKayCabot Yeah, but not in a cool underdog way. More in a "you're gross" way, which is quite a bit less fun. @MaryKayCabot Yeah, but not in a cool underdog way. More in a "you're gross" way, which is quite a bit less fun.

One NFL fan believes the team needs to decide what is right and wrong.

Mark Munch Bishop @MunchCleveland @MaryKayCabot MKC! The booing is warranted. The guys gotta take a stand on the side of “right vs wrong.” @MaryKayCabot MKC! The booing is warranted. The guys gotta take a stand on the side of “right vs wrong.”

Another doesn't think anyone should be on Watson's side.

Greg Brinda @SirFranksnBacon @MaryKayCabot No it is Watson against the world! As it should be! @MaryKayCabot No it is Watson against the world! As it should be!

Per a few fans, the team's location has nothing to do with it.

Tran-Sparent-C @TranSparentC4US @MaryKayCabot This is not Cleveland against the world. It’s half of Cleveland vs half of Cleveland vs the world. We are not unilaterally united behind Watson. Not even close. @MaryKayCabot This is not Cleveland against the world. It’s half of Cleveland vs half of Cleveland vs the world. We are not unilaterally united behind Watson. Not even close.

James Lawhorn Jr. @TheMicDr @MaryKayCabot It’s not Cleveland against the world…it’s people “against” Cleveland’s organizational support of a certain athlete accused of very bad things. And using the word accused is being considerate. Huge difference…. @MaryKayCabot It’s not Cleveland against the world…it’s people “against” Cleveland’s organizational support of a certain athlete accused of very bad things. And using the word accused is being considerate. Huge difference….

Other fans don't understand how the other members of the Browns don't see what's happening.

WolvesFanPage @mnsports3 @MaryKayCabot I just don’t understand how as a fan I could be excited for my team if Watson was our QB. You’ll be booed because you’re employing a serial sexual abuser. That doesn’t seem like a solid rallying cry @MaryKayCabot I just don’t understand how as a fan I could be excited for my team if Watson was our QB. You’ll be booed because you’re employing a serial sexual abuser. That doesn’t seem like a solid rallying cry

Though it's only been one unofficial preseason game, it seems like the Browns will receive boos everywhere they go.

NFL vs. Deshaun Watson: How long will the QB be out for?

Deshaun Watson was initially handed down a six-game suspension, which irked many people in and around the NFL. They felt that the punishment did not fit the crime and that he needed a much harsher suspension.

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The league is appealing the suspension, which could mean the quarterback could lose an entire year of his career. There's no telling how the arbiter will rule.

However, since the initial suspension was set at six games, there's no way Watson gets fewer games than that. At worst, the appeal will fail, and the six games will be upheld.

If the league wins, the Browns could be in trouble this year and may need to look for outside options for their quarterback position. They're in a contending window and don't want to waste a year of that because Watson got suspended.

There's also no timetable on when the decision will come.

