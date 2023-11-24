Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips suffered an Achilles injury in his team's 34-13 win over the New York Jets. It was a non-contact injury that happened on the same field where Aaron Rodgers got injured in Week 1 of this season.

There has been a growing demand from NFL players and fans worldwide to replace turf fields with safer alternatives, as they have been found to cause more injuries to players. Following Phillips' injury, there was a significant outcry from all quarters, and MetLife Stadium came under heavy criticism.

Jaelan Phillips recovery timeline

Jaelan Phillips suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the game as the Dolphins were cruising to a comfortable win. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to play for the rest of the season, which is a significant setback for his team.

The Miami Dolphins are Super Bowl contenders this season, and after Jalen Ramsey's return, the team's defense was playing quite well. Phillips, who is one of their best players, is likely to get healthy before the start of the next season.

Aaron Rodgers suffered the same injury in Week 1, and he is expected to play again this season. His recovery will set an example for other players to follow, and it will help Phillips in getting back in good shape.

List of significant injuries at MetLife Stadium

In the past few years, these players have suffered significant injuries while playing at the MetLife Stadium:

Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) Al Woods (Achilles) Kyle Fuller (ACL) Jabril Peppers (ACL) Blake Martinez (Achilles) Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) Sterling Shepard (Achilles + ACL) Raheem Mostert (MCL) Solomon Thomas (ACL) Nick Bosa (ACL)

With these growing injuries on turf fields, the league should definitely make a decision soon. They are taking every possible measure for player safety, and currently, non-contact injuries on turf fields are the biggest concern for players around the league.