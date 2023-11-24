The Miami Dolphins were cruising to another win but it came at the cost of standout defensive star Jaelan Phillips. Midway through the fourth quarter, the linebacker went down with a non-contact injury and was quickly attended to by the team's medical personnel.

Phillips' Dolphins teammates and the New York Jets players sat on one knee and prayed for the injured star. He was eventually carted off the field and was visibly in pain, as he broke down on his way back to the locker room.

Phillips was having a spectacular night against the Jets. He recorded one assisted and three solo tackles and also sacked Jets quarterback Tim Boyle once. He featured eight times for the Dolphins during the 2023 season and recorded one interception and 5.5 sacks. His injury is a brutal blow to the Miami defense.

Jaelan Phillips injury: Dolphins LB suffers exact same injury Aaron Rodgers did

Jaelan Phillips during Dolphins vs. Jets

Replays of the moment Jaelen Phillips went down show a brutal pop below his right calf just as he takes off from his stationary position after the ball is snapped. This usually indicates a torn Achilles.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Phillips had suffered a serious Achilles injury that will end his 2023 campaign.

Coincidentally, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a similar injury at the same venue in Week 1. In an attempt to escape a potential sack, the veteran quarterback landed heavily on his left foot, causing his Achilles to pop.

Rodgers tried to play it off, but quickly hit the ground and was eventually carted off. The next day, the diagnosis of a torn Achilles was confirmed. Rodgers has been optimistic that he'll return to the field before the end of the 2023 regular season, even suggesting he would return in Week 13. But it remains unlikely that Rodgers will play again this season, especially with the Jets' playoff hopes fast dissipating.

As for Jaelan Phillips, his Achilles injury has likely ended his promising season. The diagnosis for the Dolphins star's injury should be forthcoming as well as the announcement that he's done for the season.