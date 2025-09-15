  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jaguars HC Liam Coen addresses Trevor Lawrence brutally ignoring coaching input during Week 2 game vs. Bengals

Jaguars HC Liam Coen addresses Trevor Lawrence brutally ignoring coaching input during Week 2 game vs. Bengals

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 15, 2025 11:30 GMT
Jaguars HC Liam Coen addresses Trevor Lawrence brutally ignoring coaching input during Week 2 game vs. Bengals
Jaguars HC Liam Coen addresses Trevor Lawrence brutally ignoring coaching input during Week 2 game vs. Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen addressed the heated moment he had with his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, during their Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the post-game press conference, he stated that he got emotional during the heat of the moment and also praised the quarterback for his efforts on the field.

Ad
"That was just one throw. I was pissed," Coen said. "You know it is what it is. You know, it's not that's emotion. It's not personal ever. That's just kind of me getting worked up."
"He threw a dime in the back of the end zone to make a play. I was very pleased with his competitive nature and the way he stayed calm on the sideline. He's pretty even-keeled, which is good for me. I needed that.:
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence tried to make a passing play while targeting WR Dyami Brown. However, he dropped the pass from the quarterback, which frustrated Liam Coen. In a clip shared on social media, we can see the Jaguars coach venting his frustration while communicating with Lawerence on the field. However, the quarterback responded by just waving him off.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of the 42 passes he made in Week 2. He also recorded 271 yards and three passing touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. Cam Little's 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave the Jaguars a 24-27 lead. However, with just 18 seconds remaining in the game, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning scored a rushing touchdown, securing the victory for his team (31-27 final score).

Ad

Liam Coen opens up about Brian Thomas Jr.'s lackluster performance in Week 2 against the Bengals

In the post-game press conference, the Jaguars coach came forward to address the unimpressive performance by wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

He was targeted a total of 12 times on the field. However, Thomas could only make four of those catches for 49 receiving yards. Liam Coen stated that he will go back and watch the tape before working on this issue.

Ad
"I gotta go watch it and just go figure out what that was all about and what it looked like," Coen said as per USA Today. "Yeah, I got to go take a look at that."

Liam Coen and his team started the season with a 26-10 victory over the Panthers last week. They are next scheduled to take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 21 at EverBank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications