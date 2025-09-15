Jaguars HC Liam Coen addresses Trevor Lawrence brutally ignoring coaching input during Week 2 game vs. Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen addressed the heated moment he had with his quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, during their Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In the post-game press conference, he stated that he got emotional during the heat of the moment and also praised the quarterback for his efforts on the field.&quot;That was just one throw. I was pissed,&quot; Coen said. &quot;You know it is what it is. You know, it's not that's emotion. It's not personal ever. That's just kind of me getting worked up.&quot;&quot;He threw a dime in the back of the end zone to make a play. I was very pleased with his competitive nature and the way he stayed calm on the sideline. He's pretty even-keeled, which is good for me. I needed that.:In the fourth quarter, Trevor Lawrence tried to make a passing play while targeting WR Dyami Brown. However, he dropped the pass from the quarterback, which frustrated Liam Coen. In a clip shared on social media, we can see the Jaguars coach venting his frustration while communicating with Lawerence on the field. However, the quarterback responded by just waving him off.Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of the 42 passes he made in Week 2. He also recorded 271 yards and three passing touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. Cam Little's 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave the Jaguars a 24-27 lead. However, with just 18 seconds remaining in the game, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning scored a rushing touchdown, securing the victory for his team (31-27 final score).Liam Coen opens up about Brian Thomas Jr.'s lackluster performance in Week 2 against the BengalsIn the post-game press conference, the Jaguars coach came forward to address the unimpressive performance by wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.He was targeted a total of 12 times on the field. However, Thomas could only make four of those catches for 49 receiving yards. Liam Coen stated that he will go back and watch the tape before working on this issue.&quot;I gotta go watch it and just go figure out what that was all about and what it looked like,&quot; Coen said as per USA Today. &quot;Yeah, I got to go take a look at that.&quot;Liam Coen and his team started the season with a 26-10 victory over the Panthers last week. They are next scheduled to take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 21 at EverBank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.