  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They can't stand each other": NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence waives off Liam Coen as Jaguars HC unleashes at QB during Bengals game

"They can't stand each other": NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence waives off Liam Coen as Jaguars HC unleashes at QB during Bengals game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:11 GMT
NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence waives off Liam Coen as Jaguars HC unleashes at QB during Bengals game
NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence waives off Liam Coen as Jaguars HC unleashes at QB during Bengals game

Trevor Lawrence went viral for a moment he had with Jaguars coach Liam Coen during their Week 2 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. With just over four minutes remaining in the final quarter, the quarterback tried to find wide receiver Dyami Brown during a second-down play.

Ad

However, Brown ended up dropping the pass from Trevor Lawrence. Liam Coen could be seen shouting in frustration from the sidelines. However, the quarterback decided to respond by waiving off his head coach.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on this exchange between the Jaguars coach and Lawrence.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The game ended with the Cincinnati Bengals securing a 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. They suffered a big setback when starting quarterback Joe Burrow was injured in the second quarter. Jake Browning came in as his replacement and completed 21 of the 32 passes he attempted for 241 yards, along with three total touchdowns and three interceptions.

On the other hand, Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of the 42 passes he attempted for 271 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions to his name. The Jagurs had a 24-27 lead in the fourth quarter after Cam Little's 25-yard field goal.

Ad

However, with just 18 seconds remaining, Jake Browning scored a rushing touchdown to seal the win for the Bengals. Trevor Lawrence had the chance for one final attempt. However, he was sacked in that play, leaving no time for the Jaguars to play another snap.

Before this Week 2 contest, Liam Coen's team secured a 26-10 victory over the Panthers in their season opener. In that game, Lawrence had recorded 178 yards and one touchdown passing while throwing one interception.

Ad

Liam Coen opens up about his heated moment with Trevor Lawrence on the field

In the post-game press conference, the Jaguars coach revealed more details about his heated moment with his quarterback.

Coen said that it was nothing serious, as emotions got the better of him after that pass from Lawrence. He then went on to praise the quarterback's performance.

Ad
"It was just one throw," Coen said as per SI. "I was pissed. That's emotion- it's not personal ever. That's just kind of me getting worked up. He threw a dime in the back of the end zone to make a play. I was very pleased with his competitive nature and the way he stayed calm on the sideline. He's pretty even-keeled, which is good for me. I needed that."

The Jaguars next face the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 21.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications