"They can't stand each other": NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence waives off Liam Coen as Jaguars HC unleashes at QB during Bengals game

Trevor Lawrence went viral for a moment he had with Jaguars coach Liam Coen during their Week 2 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. With just over four minutes remaining in the final quarter, the quarterback tried to find wide receiver Dyami Brown during a second-down play.However, Brown ended up dropping the pass from Trevor Lawrence. Liam Coen could be seen shouting in frustration from the sidelines. However, the quarterback decided to respond by waiving off his head coach.Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on this exchange between the Jaguars coach and Lawrence.Danny Bags @DannyBagsZLINK@MySportsUpdate They can’t stand each otherSeth @agentorange829LINK@SMHighlights1 Too entitled to be a bottom 5 QBO/USports @0usportsLINK@SMHighlights1 That’s wild haha𝓑𝓻𝓪𝓭 🫡 @Primetime0077LINK@SMHighlights1 lol that coach ready to put in the backupOMAH @realomahadeLINK@SMHighlights1 Jaguars locker room about to be real spicy after this one 👀Celestia Jewelry @JewelryCelestiaLINK@SMHighlights1 All these first year coaches, and coaches on new teams are having a tough go so far this football seasonThe game ended with the Cincinnati Bengals securing a 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. They suffered a big setback when starting quarterback Joe Burrow was injured in the second quarter. Jake Browning came in as his replacement and completed 21 of the 32 passes he attempted for 241 yards, along with three total touchdowns and three interceptions.On the other hand, Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of the 42 passes he attempted for 271 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions to his name. The Jagurs had a 24-27 lead in the fourth quarter after Cam Little's 25-yard field goal.However, with just 18 seconds remaining, Jake Browning scored a rushing touchdown to seal the win for the Bengals. Trevor Lawrence had the chance for one final attempt. However, he was sacked in that play, leaving no time for the Jaguars to play another snap.Before this Week 2 contest, Liam Coen's team secured a 26-10 victory over the Panthers in their season opener. In that game, Lawrence had recorded 178 yards and one touchdown passing while throwing one interception.Liam Coen opens up about his heated moment with Trevor Lawrence on the fieldIn the post-game press conference, the Jaguars coach revealed more details about his heated moment with his quarterback.Coen said that it was nothing serious, as emotions got the better of him after that pass from Lawrence. He then went on to praise the quarterback's performance.&quot;It was just one throw,&quot; Coen said as per SI. &quot;I was pissed. That's emotion- it's not personal ever. That's just kind of me getting worked up. He threw a dime in the back of the end zone to make a play. I was very pleased with his competitive nature and the way he stayed calm on the sideline. He's pretty even-keeled, which is good for me. I needed that.&quot;The Jaguars next face the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 21.