Jaguars HC Liam Coen expresses desire to follow Deion Sanders’ footsteps in balancing Travis Hunter’s 2-way abilities

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen revealed plans to mirror Colorado's approach with Travis Hunter's usage. Coen suggested the team will implement a fluid practice schedule to maximize the two-way star's potential on both offense and defense. This comes after much speculation about whether Hunter would be used as a two-way player in the NFL.

Coen, who became the Jaguars' head coach this offseason, spoke after Jacksonville made a blockbuster trade to select the cornerback/wide receiver as the second overall pick. The Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns, giving up multiple draft picks to secure Travis Hunter's services.

Coen spoke in a press conference on Thursday, immediately after the Jaguars selected Hunter in the first round of the NFL draft:

"We've had those conversations. And we have to be fluid. We kind of mentioned this last night in terms of, from a scheduling standpoint, all those things. We have it laid out, but we also have to have the ability to be agile and be fluid on specific days.

"If we didn't feel like you got enough work on one side of the ball the previous day, then we need to be able to move forward and get on those reps the next day... we want it to look like what it looked like at Colorado. And that would be pretty good for us."

According to reports, the Jaguars sent the No. 5 pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round selections, and a 2026 first-round pick to Cleveland to move up three spots. Team owner Shad Khan defended the aggressive move after the first round concluded.

Jaguars picked Travis Hunter for his game-changing abilities

Travis Hunter: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Khan offered a straightforward rationale for the trade, focusing on the need to add game-changing talent:

"One thing the [Jaguars] have always done well is building draft capital," Khan told Michael Silver of The Athletic. "We've been great at stockpiling picks. And when it gets right down to it, what do you have to show for it?" He added, "We need difference makers. That's what we got."

The Jaguars' investment addresses a need for a team that struggled to a 4-13 record last season. They suffered 10 one-score losses and dealt with quarterback instability after Trevor Lawrence's injury.

At Colorado, Hunter achieved unprecedented two-way excellence, recording 1,258 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns while also intercepting nine passes on defense. His performance earned him the Heisman Trophy, Bednarik Award, and Biletnikoff Award.

Travis Hunter demonstrated his endurance at Colorado, playing 147 snaps in a single game.

