Jaguars HC Liam Coen shakes up Travis Hunter’s role before Bengals clash

Travis Hunter is set for an expanded defensive workload when the Jaguars face Cincinnati on Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen confirmed on Wednesday.

The move signals a new stage in Hunter’s development after a debut that leaned on offense.

Coen, speaking during midweek availability, said Hunter’s snap count at cornerback will increase. However, the exact balance of his two-way duties will remain fluid.

“It’ll be a likely uptick,” Coen said. "Going into Week 1 we knew it wasn’t going to be a ton on defense. The goal is to increase and continue to increase. It just so happens that we’re playing Cincinnati with two good wideouts this week.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jaguars HC Liam Coen told reporters that Travis Hunter “will get more snaps on defense” Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals

Hunter registered six defensive snaps in the opener against Carolina, and was credited with one tackle and one completion allowed for 12 yards.

He primarily made his impact on offense, leading his team in receptions with six for 33 yards on eight targets. Hunter also played 42 snaps in the slot.

Travis Hunter's baptism by fire against Cincinnati’s top duo

Jacksonville’s decision to expand Travis Hunter’s defensive usage arrives at a challenging moment.

Cincinnati presents a tough assignment for the rookie as the Bengals rely on a tandem that has produced at an elite level for years. Tee Higgins has averaged more than 65 catches per season since entering the league in 2020. Ja’Marr Chase has become Joe Burrow’s go-to option, piling up nearly 5,400 receiving yards and leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns last season.

Even in a limited role on defense in Week 1, Hunter showed that he could make an impact. On one of his six snaps, his coverage helped create space for defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot to record a sack.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen noted that last week's approach was shaped by game-specific adjustments.

“There were a lot of different coverage changes in the back end for us with some of their formations, adjustments,” Coen said on Sunday. "It was a lot that those guys had to handle defensively. So it was maybe a little bit less for him this game.”

Hunter became the first player in two decades to record at least five catches and play five-plus defensive snaps in his NFL debut.

