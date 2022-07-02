"Our next chapter" - NFL team recreates hilarious Kevin Durant meme after Nets star demands trade

Kevin Durant recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA offseason after just two seasons with the team. Once the 12-time NBA All-Star made the announcement, one NFL team decided to make a push (of sorts) for his services.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were quick on the scene. They created a meme with the NBA superstar wearing a Jaguars jersey with the caption

“Our next chapter.”

The meme is based off a piece written by Durant back in July 2016 for The Players Tribune titled “My Next Chapter.” The piece included his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder to later join the Golden State Warriors. He won back-to-back championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

He missed the entire 2019-2020 season after suffering an injury to his right Achilles in Game Five of the NBA Finals. Following his season-long absence, he signed a four-year deal worth over $194 million with over $189 million guaranteed with the Nets in the summer of 2019. He averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 90 games with Brooklyn.

As to whether the Jaguars have a shot at recruiting him, it does seem unlikely. However anything can and sometimes does happen in the NFL.

Could Kevin Durant be an NFL wide receiver?

The 2017-2018 NBA Rookie of the Year told his manager, Rich Kleiman, that he could suit up in the NFL as a receiver. On the Boardroom: Outside the Office podcast, Kleiman said:

"I mean, I could play football. I can be a wideout at least...Well, I could go, all go routes."

Standing at six-foot-ten and 240 pounds, he would be a major matchup issue for any NFL defense. There’s no one player that could cover him one-on-one. Kleiman also stated that the 10-time All-NBA player could throw the ball 60 yards.

Also, imagine him standing in the pocket, hovering over the offensive line, watching the whole field?

The Jaguars could use Durant’s talents to give quarterback Trevor Lawrence another target on offense. Jacksonville did sign wideout Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract but it never hurts to hypothetically add a player like Durant.

What’s more, if Lawrence struggles, he could line up under center and sling a 60-yard touchdown pass to Kirk. It would be a bit of a pay cut, but it could be the NBA superstar’s next chapter.

