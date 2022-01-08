Jaguars set to interview Bill O'Brien for HC role 

Former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is in line to be interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach vacancy. The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on the lookout for a new head coach ever since they parted ways with Urban Meyer midway through the season. Now, it seems they have settled on a shortlist that includes Bill O'Brien.

Bill O'Brien's head coaching experience in the NFL is limited to the Houston Texans. But he has previously worked in a variety of offensive coaching roles with the New England Patriots. He rose to the role of quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator while in New England. That is the same position he now holds with the University of Alabama.

His record with the Houston Texans as head coach does show that he was fired in his last season in 2020 after a 0-4 record, but from 2014 to 2019, they topped the AFC South four times. Bill O'Brien had a 2-4 record in the playoffs, reaching the divisional round twice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bring in a head coach who can develop quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and someone like Bill O'Brien, who is and was a quarterbacks coach, fits the mold.

Candidates other than Bill O'Brien in consideration

The Jaguars are trying to be as expansive in their search for their new head coach as they can. All of the candidates seem to be coaches who would have the right experience in order to develop a generational talent like Trevor Lawrence.

So far the list has included people like Doug Pedersen, who won the Super Bowl with Carson Wentz at the Philadelphia Eagles and helped him develop. Byron Leftwich, the current offensive coordinator at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is also apparently in consideration. Jim Caldwell has also been linked and has a pedigree in developing quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Matthew Stafford.

But getting people to sign up for the Jacksonville Jaguars is easier said than done. With the Jaguars in line to have two consecutive first draft picks in the NFL draft, it is not a very appealing prospect to coaches. Additionally, the personnel setup at Jacksonville is turning many head coaches off.

However, the lure of an NFL head coaching gig remains strong. Reports have emerged that Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is interviewing for the post, and he also has experience as a quarterbacks coach. He is just 33 and getting a head coaching job might appeal to him, irrespective of the current position of the franchise.

For Bill O'Brien, a similar thought process could be at play as he looks to escape college football and return to the NFL. If he does, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be hoping it goes better than their previous coach, who they also picked from college football.

