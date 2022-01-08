NFL insider reveals why no one wants to be the Jaguars HC 

The Jacksonville Jaguars have begun their search for a new head coach after the short tenure of Urban Meyer, who was hired just one year ago. The Jaguars have a list of potential coaches that they have already started speaking with, in hopes of hiring a new coach that will bring a new mindset to the team and be able to build with a young roster of players.

But that, apparently, may be easier said than done. NFL insider Albert Breer was on "The Rich Eisen Show" , where he stated his belief that the issue in finding a good head coach is with the team's current general manager, Trent Baalke.

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke could prevent the team from getting the "right" HC

NFL Insider Albert Breer said that Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke may be the reason the team is having an issue signing a new head coach.

"Well, I mean, part of the problem, part of the problem, Rich, is that they are keeping their general manager in place. And, you know, like that issue, has already come up, you know, in my conversations over the last two weeks. There are coaches who flat out aren't going to go there, because Trent (Baalke) is out there. And that's with, you know, a generational type of prospect like Trevor Lawrence at the position. And so it's I mean, that that's part of the issue right now is like they're kind of like sorting through things. And there are coaches that just just flat out aren't going to go there because of what happened with Trent in San Francisco and because he has a certain reputation. You know, I mean, let's call it what it is, like, people think he stabbed a bunch of people in San Francisco in the back and that it's already happened in Jacksonville some, too. So you know, they're gonna hang on to Trent as a general manager. They're gonna have to sort of overcome that with whoever they hire as a coach." - Albert Breer on the Rich Eisen Show

NFL fans and other insiders believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars' ownership should have completely cleaned house when it came to the dismissal of Urban Meyer. If Shad Khan had parted ways with Baalke, as well, and brought in a completely new staff, there would be more interest in the job.

Baalke's poor reputation has been a concern, from not only his time with the Jaguars but also with the San Francisco 49ers, where he and then head coach Jim Harbaugh had issues while working together. There are many head coaching candidates that may not feel comfortable working with Baalke and the culture that he exudes.

