Urban Meyer contract: How much does Jaguars head coach earn in Jacksonville?

When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Urban Meyer, they had hopes that he would bring the success he has had at the collegiate level and bring it to the NFL. The Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence as the first overall pick and hope that they now have the roadmap to success in the league, most specifically the AFC South.

After a Thursday night loss in Cincinnati to the Bengals, the Jaguars lost a first-half lead and fell to 0-4. Meyer then apparently decided to stay in Cincinnati and spend time with his family but was recorded at a bar this weekend with a younger female.

The Jaguars head coach is currently under fire for his actions, would owner Shad Khan cut ties already with the first-year coach?

Michael Lombardi @mlombardiNFL According to two Jacksonville sources, there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans. Stay tuned. This might get ugly. According to two Jacksonville sources, there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans. Stay tuned. This might get ugly.

How much does Jaguars HC Urban Meyer make?

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Urban Meyer in January to be their head coach. At the time, the contract details weren't announced but it's estimated that he makes about $12 million per season because that is said to be what he was asking for during negotiations.

Mark Long @APMarkLong Jaguars owner Shad Khan says coach Urban Meyer and GM Trent Baalke are aligned contractually and “it’s a long time, OK” Jaguars owner Shad Khan says coach Urban Meyer and GM Trent Baalke are aligned contractually and “it’s a long time, OK”

The Jacksonville Jaguars front office has been rumored to be discussing whether they should part ways with Urban Meyer because of his misconduct. Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement on Tuesday morning saying Meyer's conduct was inexcusable and that he would have to regain his and the team's trust.

When Khan announced that he was hiring Urban Meyer as the Jaguars' next head coach, he had this to say:

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere, Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results.

Just four weeks into the season, it seems that Urban Meyer hasn't lived up to the hype surrounding him on and off the field.

If the Jaguars do want to part ways with Urban Meyer, they will need to visit the language in his contract. For instance, the Jaguars could terminate Urban Meyer's contract for "moral causes" or for just "cause". His conduct, shown in a video that quickly went viral, could prove to be a moral reason for his firing.

The Jaguars likely won't make a move before the upcoming Week 5 home game against the Tennessee Titans. But if the rumors are true and the Jaguars are looking for ways to get out of Urban Meyer's contract, he may not make it to the end of the season.

