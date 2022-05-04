×
"Shad Khan calling him everything but a sh*tbag" - NFL fans react to Jaguars owner's scathing remarks regarding Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Robert Gullo
Robert Gullo
Modified May 04, 2022 12:17 PM IST
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Urban Meyer didn't have a good time together, and things got ugly on his way out of Jacksonville as their head coach.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan spoke with USA Today's Jarrett Bell and unleashed on former Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer.

Khan said:

“When you lose the respect, the trust and an issue of truthfulness, how can you work with someone like that? It's not possible.”
“It was not about wins and losses. I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them. That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

During his time in Jacksonville, Meyer had many bad incidents that caused controversy or a distraction to the team.

During Meyer's tenure, the Jaguars hired Chris Doyle, a strength and conditioning coach who was riddled with controversy from his time in college football at Iowa. Meyer and the Jaguars fired him amid backlash.

Another thing that Meyer did that made many people shake their heads was sign Tim Tebow to try out at tight end. That experiment failed, and he never made the team.

Meyer also reportedly called certain players losers at practice, kicked former kicker Josh Lambo, and had a video of himself dancing at a bar go viral, among many other mishaps during his time in Jacksonville.

Fans respond to the article where Shad Khan bashes Urban Meyer

This Twitter user thinks Shad Khan called Urban Meyer everything but a sh*tbag in the article.

Shad Khan calling Urban Meyer everything but a shitbag in that PFT article lmao

This Twitter user stated that everyone knew the type of person Meyer was, but Shad decided to ignore it.

Everyone knew he was a POS. Shad chose to ignore it. Lesson learned, huh? twitter.com/profootballtal…

This Twitter user blamed Khan for hiring Meyer knowing he was the type of person that was hard to work/get along with.

"How can you work with someone like that?" says Shad Khan, the man who hired him twitter.com/profootballtal…

This Twitter user said it was weird flex that Khan said Marrone and Bradley lasted four years in Jacksonville.

@ProFootballTalk “We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years.” Weird flex but okay

This Twitter user questions how Shad hired someone like Meyer.

@ProFootballTalk “How can you work with someone like that?”A better question he should ask is “how can you hire someone like that” but that would require looking in the mirror

This Twitter user says Khan is acting like he's not to blame after he was the one who hired Meyer.

Khan acting like he’s not to blame after being the guy who hired urban twitter.com/profootballtal…

This Twitter user thinks Urban Meyer sucks.

Urban Meyer sucks real bad. twitter.com/profootballtal…

This Twitter user claims Meyer was a college coach.

He saw a big bag of money & agreed to sign on the dotted line, not fully understanding the NFL Coaching lifestyleSome guys are just “College-Coaches”.. Nothing wrong with it twitter.com/profootballtal…

This Twitter user thinks it's a bad look for the Jags since Meyer was their guy all along.

This is a bad look considering they didn’t really try to hire anyone else, he was their guy from the beginning twitter.com/profootballtal…
The Jaguars moved on from Meyer before the season could even end, firing him on December16, a day after their loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Jags new head coach is Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

