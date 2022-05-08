Commanders' first-round pick Jahan Dotson urged by HC Ron Rivera to skip first day of rookie minicamp for graduation ceremony

Jahan Dotson was told by Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera to skip the first day of rookie minicamp. The Commanders' first-round pick in this year’s NFL graduated from Penn State.

The wide receiver told the media that he was set to skip graduation altogether to attend the rookie minicamp, but Rivera wouldn’t let that happen, saying:

“I was ready to skip the graduation, and be out here at practice” “But (Rivera) said that’s a once in a million type of thing. He was all for me going, so I honestly hadn’t even thought about skipping practice until he kind of brought that up.”

The rookie Commanders' receiver wasn’t the only person who was grateful that Rivera allowed him to attend the ceremony. Penn State head coach James Franklin expressed his gratitude in a tweet:

The Penn State graduate also said that he changed his mind because of what the graduation itself meant to him and his family:

“Many people in my family haven’t achieved this goal, so it’s pretty big for me and my family to be able to achieve this goal of graduating college”

He tweeted a photo of himself in a cap and gown right next to a photo of him at a practice with the Commanders with the caption:

“Can’t even explain how blessed I am. Constantly thanking the man above.”

After Washington drafted him in the first round (16th overall) in this year’s draft, Dotson spoke of the work he had put in and how it was everything he dreamed of:

"Honestly, you'll probably hear me say this a lot, but a dream come true.”

He went on to say:

"It has been a crazy 24 hours just leading up to this moment. It's everything I could have dreamed of and more honestly, especially having my family and friends here with me. It's literally everything I could have dreamed of. It is truly a dream come true. It's something I've been working towards all my life, and I'm just ecstatic to be in this moment."

Dotson’s 2021 Season with Penn State

Jahan Dotson in action for Penn State

Dotson had a solid senior season with the Nittany Lions, as he had 91 receptions, 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches.

He finished the season third in the Big Ten in receptions, third in receiving yards, and eighth in all of college football in touchdown catches.

He’ll start his NFL career with Washington and we’ll see how his rookie season plays out in 2022.

