Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson nails urban glam look as she recaps “48 hrs in NYC”

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, shared a glimpse of her urban glam in a series of pictures on Instagram. She posted a few snaps of her New York trip on social media on Saturday.She had a two-day trip to the city and had a good time watching a basketball game and shopping with her friends. She posted snaps of the outing with a three-word caption:&quot;48hrs in NYC&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend glammed up in a black outfit and shared a snap of herself in the first slide of the post. She wore a black t-shirt layered with an oversized jacket and matching pants.Anderson styled her hair in a high ponytail and wore a few rings and minimal jewelry to complete her look. She posted another snap of herself from the basketball court, followed by a group picture from a True Religion event. She was joined by Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, for the shoot.She also shared a picture of the streets of New York, along with an adorable video of her with a dog in the last slide of the post. While Nicole Anderson spent time in New York, her boyfriend had a bye week and was enjoying a break from the field.Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, offers a glimpse of her game day outingBefore heading to New York, Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, attended the Detroit Lions game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. She wore a glamorous, all-black custom-made outfit and cheered for the Lions running back. She posted a few snaps of her outing with a caption:&quot;Bring your gf to work day!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend wore a black crop top with “Gibbs” printed on it and paired it with a black jacket with a sparkling blue pattern. She paired it with matching pants and carried a blue bag. For the outing, she had straightened her hair and also worn specs. She also shared a selfie with her boyfriend.Also, during the game, as Gibbs made a 78-yard touchdown, she cheered and shared a picture on Instagram. The Lions won the game 24-9.It marked their fifth win of the season. After this bye week, the Lions will next return to play against the Minnesota Vikings next weekend.