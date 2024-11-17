Nicole Anderson couldn't contain her excitement as her boyfriend Jahmyr Gibbs delivered another spectacular touchdown for the Detroit Lions (8-1).

Anderson took to Instagram stories after his electrifying display on the field with an enthusiastic caption: "Let's go babyyyy."

Gibbs's touchdown came at 12:32 in the second quarter, pushing Detroit's lead to 14-3 over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8). The rookie running back showcased his explosive talent with a 23-yard sprint to the end zone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nicole Anderson reacts to Jahmyr Gibbs's touchdown (Credits: IG / @madisynnnicole)

The scoring drive started deep in Lions territory at their 7-yard line. After Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for crucial first downs, Gibbs broke free with a spin move that left Jacksonville defenders grasping at air.

Trending

Gibbs's eighth touchdown of 2024 was part of an impressive offensive display that saw the Lions rack up four first-half touchdowns. The running back finished the half with eight carries for significant yardage.

Nicole Anderson, a KW North Shore West real estate agent, has supported Gibbs throughout the season. The couple began dating in early 2023 and have shared occasional glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery make history

Detroit Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and David Montgomery (5) warm up before the Lions vs Jaguars game. (Credit: IMAGN)

Jahmyr Gibbs's touchdown carried extra significance beyond the scoreboard. He and backfield partner David Montgomery achieved a feat unseen in over 60 years.

The pair became the first running back duo since Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor of the 1960-61 Green Bay Packers to each score more than eight touchdowns in a season. Those Packers went on to win the NFL Championship in 1961.

Detroit's offensive explosion against Jacksonville pushed them closer to franchise history. A victory would give the Lions their longest single-season winning streak in the Super Bowl era.

The Lions' ground attack proved unstoppable, with both backs finding massive holes created by their offensive line. Montgomery added two rushing touchdowns of his own in the first half as Detroit marched toward their ninth win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.