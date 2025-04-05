On Saturday, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson shared some beachside pictures from Maui, Hawaii, featuring the couple in full vacation mode.

She wrote,

“Playing in the sand.”

Gibbs shared his reaction under the post with a one-word comment.

“Beautiful ❤️😍,” Gibbs wrote.

Jahmyr Gibbs sends 1-word message as GF Nicole Anderson shares intimate vacation pictures (IG/@madisynnnicole)

Anderson occasionally shared glimpses of their life, like cheering him on when the Lions beat the Rams, where she was spotted among other Gibbs' teammates' wives, including Isabelle Ford and Lucy Ragnow.

Anderson is a realtor at KW North Shore West and a rising social media personality with over 151,000 followers on Instagram (@madisynnnicole). Born in Illinois, she reps a mixed Korean and Swedish heritage and holds a degree in social work from Millikin University.

As for Gibbs, he lit up the 2024 season like a true game-changer. From Week 7 to Week 18, he racked up great numbers: 160+ scrimmage yards against the Vikings, 127 rushing yards on just 11 carries vs. the Titans and a four-TD finale that sealed the NFC North for Detroit.

He led the NFL with 20 total TDs, breaking the Lions’ franchise record previously held by Barry Sanders and Jamaal Williams.

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend Nicole Anderson celebrated after Lions' win over Rams

When the Lions won 26-20 against the Rams in September, the players' wives came through with the style points. Jahmyr Gibbs’ girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, posted a carousel of field-side pictures on Instagram, captioning it with a festive nod:

“‘Tis the season.”

Anderson wasn’t alone in the celebration. Joining her on the turf were other familiar faces from the Lions’ inner circle: Penei Sewell’s wife, Isabelle Ford, Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Goff and Frank Ragnow’s wife, Lucy Rangrow.

