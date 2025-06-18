Jaire Alexander’s decision to join Ravens reportedly boiled down to two surprising intangibles

When Jaire Alexander became a free agent this offseason, most assumed the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback would pursue a major payday after his release from Green Bay. Instead, he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
According to Adam Schefter, several teams showed interest in Alexander, with a few offering more lucrative deals than Baltimore.
However, what may have tipped the scales was the presence of a familiar face: Lamar Jackson.
Zrebiec published his assessment on Wednesday:
"The Ravens' status as perennial contenders and as a place where veteran players have thrived late in their careers surely helped their cause. Jackson's presence... probably did as well," Zrebiec said.
Alexander and Jackson share a bond that goes back to their college days at Louisville, where they starred on opposite sides of the ball. Both entered the league through the 2018 NFL draft.
Jackson’s public plea for the Ravens to sign Alexander reportedly played a significant role in the cornerback’s choice.
"Go get him, Eric. I love all our corners, don't get me wrong. But go get him, Eric," Jackson said Tuesday, addressing general manager Eric DeCosta directly.
Jaire Alexander faces the pressure of being healthy
The Ravens let go of multiple veterans in the secondary and brought in fresh faces like rookie corner Nate Wiggins and veteran Chidobe Awuzie. Adding Jaire Alexander introduces an experienced, high-upside element to that rotation.
Health remains the biggest question mark surrounding Alexander. He missed 14 games over the past two seasons with various injuries. He faces pressure to stay on the field and regain the form that once made him one of the highest-paid defensive backs.
The move to Baltimore also offers Jaire Alexander a shot at redemption. He’ll return to Lambeau Field this December when the Ravens face the Packers.
For Baltimore, this signing aligns with a broader trend. Under general manager Eric DeCosta, the team has built a reputation for calculated veteran acquisitions, often landing high-upside players at modest costs.
