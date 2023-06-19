Jordan Love will be the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in the upcoming season and many people are excited to see him. The first-round draft pick from 2021 sat behind Aaron Rodgers for three years and now, he finally has the opportunity to showcase his talent.

The Packers are pretty confident in Love, and recently their star cornerback Jaire Alexander displayed that confidence. He said this about Jordan Love:

"Best QB in the league."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ QB Jaire Alexander believes in Jordan Love: Packers’ QB Jaire Alexander believes in Jordan Love: https://t.co/QztKCSKUVu

After Alexander's comments, fans ridiculed him and stated that he might be using the drugs that Rodgers used. Here's how social media reacted to it:

. @G0CubsG0_ @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers might have left, but the drugs stayed @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers might have left, but the drugs stayed

dirky @713Capital @AdamSchefter Someone go to that man’s house and test his pee ASAP @AdamSchefter Someone go to that man’s house and test his pee ASAP

Throughout the offseason, we have seen many players boasting about their quarterbacks, and Jaire Alexander took it to the next level. Although Jordan Love has shown that he can become a good quarterback in the league, he is nowhere close to what his team's cornerback is asserting him as.

The Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs last season, and Alexander along with Love has a huge challenge ahead of them. The NFC North is wide open and currently not many see them making it to the playoffs.

However, this is the perfect opportunity for Love and his teammates to show that they can still be a contender without Aaron Rodgers. The Packers will start their season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Jordan Love looked great against the Eagles last season

Jordan Love: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles

After Aaron Rodgers got hurt in last season's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Love stepped in and impressed everyone. He looked quite confident and that helped the franchise to move on from the four-time NFL MVP.

Love finished the game with 6/9 competitions while throwing for 113 yards and a touchdown. He now has had the full offseason to work as the QB1 for the franchise, and that will help him significantly next season.

Jaire Alexander's comments about him signified that the team trusts him, and the former Utah quarterback could be the next great Packers quarterback. Whether he will be able to fill the void left by Aaron Rodgers remains to be seen, but currently Love is on the right path to reach his goals.

