Jordan Love is ready to take over from Aaron Rodgers and become the new starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. He was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has waited three years to get this opportunity.

He is ready to become the next great Packers quarterback, and ahead of the new season, he had a message for Chicago Bears fans. Here's what Love said:

"Happy Father's day to all the Bears fans out there, Go Pack Go!"

Aaron Rodgers was the Chicago Bears' biggest nemesis over the last decade, and now that the four-time NFL MVP has left the Packers, Love has hinted that the rivalry between the two teams will not be diminished.

The Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs last season, but they still have a competitive roster. Jordan Love, who will be under intense pressure to perform, will be the center of attention, his recent comments about the Bears fanbase will ignite a fire in both teams' fanbases.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Video - Jordan Love: "Happy Father's day to all the Bears fans out there."



Jordan Love has big shoes to fill

Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love: Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers

Replacing Aaron Rodgers is not an easy task for any player, and Jordan Love is well aware of the challenge he faces. It will be interesting to see if Love can live up to the Packers' high expectations for him, despite his lack of experience in the league.

Rodgers is prepared to begin a new life with the New York Jets, and both quarterbacks have the opportunity to show the world what they are capable of. Love learned a lot from Rodgers, and last season he impressed many during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the course of his career, Love has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Next season, he will have ample opportunities, which will help the franchise to determine its future course.

With a young receiving corps surrounding him, Love will attempt to silence his detractors and prove that the Packers made the correct decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers. The Packers finished third in the NFC North last season with a disappointing record of 8-9.

