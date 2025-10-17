Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles rocks snow white “mob wife fit” for Bengals vs. Steelers TNF clash

Jake Browning’s fiancée, Stephanie Niles, shared a glimpse of her game-day outing on social media. Although the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback might not be playing in this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his fiancée caught attention in her fabulous fit.The Bengals were looking to break their four-week winless streak, and ahead of the game on Thursday, Niles shared a glimpse of her outing with a caption:&quot;mob wife fit for the whiteout&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a white mini skirt and paired it with a matching crop top. She styled that with a furry oversized white jacket and carried an orange purse. To support her fiancée, her top had a ‘6,’ which is the jersey number of the NFL quarterback, printed in orange. She wore pencil white heels to complete her look for the day.The Cincinnati Bengals had a fantastic start and won their season opener against the Cleveland Browns 17-16, and next defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week 31-27. But then struggled in Week 3, which continued as the season progressed, and lost the last four consecutive matchups.Jake Browning, however, has played in four games so far and recorded 757 yards in passing. In a game against the Jaguars in the second week, he recorded 241 passing yards and then played the next three games, but the Bengals struggled with their form.Jake Browning’s fiancée supports him by wearing stunning game-day outfit ahead of Bengals’ Week 5 clashJake Browning’s fiancée, Stephanie Niles, had caught attention with her unique game-day outing ahead of the Bengals' Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. She shared a hilarious reel on her Instagram account on Oct. 6.“wait are you jake browning’s girlfriend??” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNiles wore an all-black outfit for the day. She wore a black top with ‘6’ printed on the side and paired it with matching pants on which “Jake Browning’s girlfriend” was printed in white.Stephanie Niles has been rooting for her beau in the new NFL season, and she often shares glimpses of her outings on social media. For the Week 2 outing, she wore a black backless top with “Bengals” and the number ‘6’ printed on the front and paired it with orange pants and a matching bag. She styled her hair in a bun and completed the look with some jewelry.For the Week 3 game day, she wore an oversized black T-shirt with “Cincinnati Bengals” printed on it in orange and the number ‘6’ on the side in white. She styled it on black shorts, carried a transparent purse, and donned knee-length white boots.