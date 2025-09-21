  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 1 week after facing backlash for backless top, Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles shows off "trippiest fit" for Vikings vs. Bengals Week 3 clash

1 week after facing backlash for backless top, Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles shows off "trippiest fit" for Vikings vs. Bengals Week 3 clash

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 21, 2025 17:38 GMT
Jake Browning
Jake Browning's fiancee Stephanie Niles did a gameday outfit check ahead of Sunday's game. (Photos via Stephanie Niles' Instagram)

Quarterback Jake Browning made his first start of the season on Sunday after Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury last week. Burrow has a recovery timetable of about three months, meaning Browning is tasked with leading Cincinnati's offense from here on out.

Ad

The quarterback's fiancee, Stephanie Niles, will be cheering him on as he takes the starting role against the Minnesota Vikings. Each week, Niles debuts her gameday outfit with a video on Instagram. This week she referred to her outfit as 'trippy' after she faced backlash on social media for her Week 2 gameday outfit.

This week, Niles wore an oversized Cincinnati Bengals shirt that she customized with Browning's no. 6 jersey number. She paired the look with black bike shorts and white knee high boots.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"the trippiest fit check yet lol 🧡🧡 #ootd #gamedayfits #whodey #bengals #cincinnati"-Stephanie Niles wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Stephanie Niles showed off her Week 2 outfit last week which included a Cincinnati Bengals halter top and orange pants. The backless top caused some on social media to be outraged and called Niles' outfit not 'modest'.

Stephanie Niles caption this week of noting her outfit was 'trippy' could be seen as a jab at the backlash she received last weekend.

Jake Browning celebrated come-from-behind win with fiancee Stephanie Niles

Joe Burrow injured his toe after being sacked in the second quarter of last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As both teams entered the locker room at halftime, the Jaguars had a seven-point lead over the Bengals.

Ad

Jake Browning's fourth quarter heroics which included a touchdown run with just 18 seconds left in regulation, led to the 31-27 win. After the game, Browning ran off the field at Paycor Stadium but stopped to celebrate with his fiancee, Stephanie. Niles reached down from the stands to grab Browning's as she congratulated him on his performance.

Niles shared the video of their interaction in an Instagram video.

Jake Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for a total of 241 yards and two touchdown passes. He did throw three interceptions but was able to tack on a rushing touchdown with the late game score.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications