1 week after facing backlash for backless top, Jake Browning's fiancée Stephanie Niles shows off "trippiest fit" for Vikings vs. Bengals Week 3 clash

Quarterback Jake Browning made his first start of the season on Sunday after Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury last week. Burrow has a recovery timetable of about three months, meaning Browning is tasked with leading Cincinnati's offense from here on out.The quarterback's fiancee, Stephanie Niles, will be cheering him on as he takes the starting role against the Minnesota Vikings. Each week, Niles debuts her gameday outfit with a video on Instagram. This week she referred to her outfit as 'trippy' after she faced backlash on social media for her Week 2 gameday outfit.This week, Niles wore an oversized Cincinnati Bengals shirt that she customized with Browning's no. 6 jersey number. She paired the look with black bike shorts and white knee high boots. &quot;the trippiest fit check yet lol 🧡🧡 #ootd #gamedayfits #whodey #bengals #cincinnati&quot;-Stephanie Niles wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephanie Niles showed off her Week 2 outfit last week which included a Cincinnati Bengals halter top and orange pants. The backless top caused some on social media to be outraged and called Niles' outfit not 'modest'. Stephanie Niles caption this week of noting her outfit was 'trippy' could be seen as a jab at the backlash she received last weekend. Jake Browning celebrated come-from-behind win with fiancee Stephanie NilesJoe Burrow injured his toe after being sacked in the second quarter of last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As both teams entered the locker room at halftime, the Jaguars had a seven-point lead over the Bengals.Jake Browning's fourth quarter heroics which included a touchdown run with just 18 seconds left in regulation, led to the 31-27 win. After the game, Browning ran off the field at Paycor Stadium but stopped to celebrate with his fiancee, Stephanie. Niles reached down from the stands to grab Browning's as she congratulated him on his performance. Niles shared the video of their interaction in an Instagram video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJake Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for a total of 241 yards and two touchdown passes. He did throw three interceptions but was able to tack on a rushing touchdown with the late game score.