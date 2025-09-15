  • home icon
  Jake Browning shares wholesome postgame moment with gf Stephanie Niles after leading Bengals to win without Joe Burrow

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 15, 2025 14:03 GMT
Jake Browning
Jake Browning's surprise entrance into Sunday's game was supported by girlfriend Stephanie Niles. (Photos via Jake Browning's Instagram/ Stephanie Niles' Instagram)

The Cincinnati Bengals called upon backup quarterback Jake Browning in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Starting quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury while being sacked that caused him to leave the game in the first half.

The Bengals were down 14-7 when Burrow was forced to leave the game and Browning led his team all the way back to a 31-27 win. His girlfriend, Stephanie Niles was overcome with emotion after his heroics.

After the game, Niles shared a video on Instagram of Browning walking up to the stands to greet her. The couple locked hands as the quarterback walked towards the locker room.

Niles then reiterated her thoughts by resharing Jake Browning's Instagram post on her own Instagram Story and revealed even more emotion.

"no seriously I'm crying"-Niles captioned the Instagram Story
Stephanie Niles couldn&#039;t contain her emotions after Browning helped lead the Bengals to a win. (Photo via Stephanie Niles&#039; Instagram Story)
Stephanie Niles couldn't contain her emotions after Browning helped lead the Bengals to a win. (Photo via Stephanie Niles' Instagram Story)

Jake Browning completed 21 of 32 attempted passes during Sunday's outing. He threw for 241 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions, something he will need to work on moving forward. As of Monday morning, Joe Burrow will have to undergo surgery to repair ligaments in his toe, he is expected to miss three months.

Jake Browning's girlfriend Stephanie shared gameday look ahead of Week 2

Jake Browning's girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, shared her gameday look ahead of the Week 2 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Niles, who didn't expect Browning to take the field, was excited for the Bengals to be back in town.

Ahead of Sunday's game she shared a video of her gameday outfit while tailgating outside of Paycor Stadium. Niles was excited to show her 51,000 followers in Instagram the custom black halter top that featured Browning's number six jersey number. She paired the look with orange pants and a small orange purse.

"WERE BAAAAAACKKK 🧡🧡"-Niles captioned the post
Browning has been with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2021 when he signed on to the practice squad. He went undrafted in 2019 after his collegiate football career at the University of Washington.

He appeared in three games in 2024 and started seven games in 2023 when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Edited by Bethany Cohen

