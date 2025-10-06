Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 4-word reaction to awkward dance celebration from Cowboys TE during win vs. Jets

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, reacted to the Dallas Cowboys tight end's dance move during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. The Cowboys won the Week 5 game 37-22.Ferguson scored a touchdown and marked the moment with an awkward dance on the field. Watching from home, Cavinder shared a clip of his celebration on Instagram, reacting to it with a four-word caption.&quot;Do ya lil dance,&quot; she wrote.Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder /@haleycavinderHaley Cavinder had attended her fiancé's earlier matchups in the stadium, but she watched Week 5 from home. However, for the game, she opted to wear a custom-made outfit.In one of the Instagram stories she posted ahead of Sunday's game, she shared a picture of her outfit. She wore black gym pants and a blue and white hoodie with &quot;Cowboys&quot; written on it.Haley Cavinder's IG story/@haleycavinderDallas recorded its second win of the season on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys won against the New York Giants in Week 2, 40-37, and now added another win to their tally. It's Jake Ferguson's first season after he got engaged to Haley Cavinder.Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, teases her wedding with the NFL starJake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, had attended the Week 4 game of the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers and shared a glimpse of the outing on Instagram.On Saturday, she shared a reel and teased her wedding in the caption.&quot;Mrs P &amp; Mrs F soon💍 @sarahjane,&quot; she wrote.She was joined by Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, and the two walked hand in hand to the stadium. As the duo cheered for their partners, the NFL stars came over and kissed them on the sidelines after the game. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the outing, Haley Cavinder wore a blue T-shirt with the name of her boyfriend on the back, along with the number &quot;87.&quot; She paired it with matching pants and carried a blue purse. Sarah Jane, on the other hand, opted for gray checkered print pants and a matching top, along with a hat, and carried a purse.Last month, Cavinder attended the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with her sister, Hanna. She wore an all-black outfit with &quot;Ferguson&quot; printed on the back of her pants.