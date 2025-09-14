  • home icon
  • Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley flaunts special accessory while twinning outfits with sis Hanna for Cowboys vs Giants

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 14, 2025 16:31 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna showed support for Jake Ferguson and the Cowboys. - Source: Getty

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants in the home opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys tight end will have a show of support from fiancee Haley Cavinder who shared a glimpse of her gameday outfit.

Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna Cavinder shared a pregame mirror photo on Instagram. The former collegiate basketball players each chose white tops and black cowboy boots for the first home game of the season. Haley went for a monochromatic look and paired the whitetop with white bottoms while Hanna went for a denim skirt.

"partner in crime."-Cavinder captioned the photo
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are off to the Dallas Cowboys home opener. (Phot via Haley Cavinder&#039;s Instagram Story)
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are off to the Dallas Cowboys home opener. (Phot via Haley Cavinder's Instagram Story)

Haley Cavinder also shared another photo on her Instagram Story of her custom blue cowboy hat that featured Jake Ferguson's number 87 jersey number.

Haley Cavinder&#039;s custom hat for the Dallas Cowboys&#039; home opener. (Photo via Haley Cavinder&#039;s Instagram Story)
Haley Cavinder's custom hat for the Dallas Cowboys' home opener. (Photo via Haley Cavinder's Instagram Story)

Jake Ferguson and the Dallas Cowboys will look to bounce back after a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the season.

Jake Ferguson's fiancee Haley wore custom Cowboys pants for Week 1 NFC East matchup

Haley Cavinder was in attendance for the Dallas Cowboys away game against the Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday night. Cavinder shared photos of her gameday look which featured custom leather pants. The former Miami basketball player showed off her custom gameday outfit while posing for photos on the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field.

The front of the black pants featured the Dallas Cowboys iconic star logo and Ferguson's number 87 jersey number. The back of the pants had "Ferguson" embroidered on the backside. Cavinder clearly showing who she was there to support.

"Fergyyyy fresh!"-Haley Cavinder captioned the Instagram post

The Pro Bowl tight end had five catches for a total of 23 yards in the Week 1 matchup. Jake Ferguson signed a lucrative contract extension this offseason to remain with the Dallas Cowboys long-term. The tight end signed a four-year, $52 million extension which includes $30 million guaranteed.

Bethany Cohen

Edited by Bethany Cohen
