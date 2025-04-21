Jalen Milroe labeled “greatest runner of the football” ahead of Lamar Jackson by NFL teams

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, multiple coaches and scouts believe Jalen Milroe surpasses even two-time MVP Lamar Jackson as a runner.

Ad

On Sunday, Pelissero delivered this information during his segment on Good Morning Football:

"The eye opening thing that several, not one, several coaches and scouts told me as I was making calls, but all these quarterbacks is Jalen Milroe is the greatest runner of the football they've ever evaluated at the quarterback position, not Lamar Jackson. Jalen Milroe is the best runner that they've ever seen," said Pelissero.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The comparison to Jackson carries significant weight. The Baltimore Ravens star has redefined the position with his electric rushing ability, winning two MVP awards while becoming the first quarterback to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Milroe's NFL stock appears to be climbing at the perfect time. He plans to attend the first round of the draft on Thursday, April 24, suggesting confidence he'll be selected within the first 32 picks.

Draft stock rising for Alabama's dual-threat star Jalen Milroe

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Jalen Milroe's impressive physical traits match the hype. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 225 pounds, Milroe tore through Alabama's Pro Day with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. This incredible speed has drawn parallels to Jackson, who unofficially ran a 4.34 at Louisville's Pro Day before his first year as a pro.

Ad

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry concurred at a pre-draft press conference:

"It may be the only quarterback when he gets in the NFL who's faster than Lamar Jackson. [Milroe has] rare physical gifts. He's strong, he's fast, he's got a really strong arm. And any system that you build around him, you want to take advantage of the fact that he has things that no other players at the position have."

Ad

Throughout his time in Alabama, Jalen Milroe gained 1,577 yards on 375 rushes along with 33 rushing touchdowns across 38 matches. His senior year at school, he topped the Crimson Tide's rushing performance with 726 yards and claimed a career record 20 rushing touchdowns.

Milroe himself seems to welcome the association with Jackson. At the Senior Bowl in January, he revealed:

"As a young quarterback that's aspiring to go to the NFL, that definitely puts a smile to my face, and I definitely love watching Lamar. Secretly I'm actually a Ravens fan. I grew up a Ravens fan, so I pull for the Ravens."

Though his running talent makes headlines, NFL franchises have to balance Milroe's entire skill set. ESPN analyst Mina Kimes called him a "lottery ticket" with "the strongest arm of any quarterback in the draft" and running ability on par with Jackson's. But his passing efficiency dipped in 2024 with 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions versus his better 23-6 TD-INT mark in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.