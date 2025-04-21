Jalen Milroe is one of many "Tier 2" quarterback prospects looking to get their names called in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. But there is at least one person who is still not sold on his potential.

Speaking on the latest episode of Ross Tucker's eponymous podcast, Dan Orlovsky revealed a major weakness that the Alabama product would have to improve on if he were to succeed in the NFL.

“In the red zone he's REALLY bad," Orlovsky said. "And for a dynamic athlete, that's weird, because it should be easier for you because you're the threat to run. That’s gonna have to improve a lot.”

After exploding for 23 touchdowns against only six interceptions in 2023, Milroe experienced a significant regression in his aerial scoring in 2024, having only 16 against 11. However, he also had a career-high 20 sixes on the ground, bringing his career total TD tally to 78.

Jalen Milroe discusses Draft speculation

Most mock drafts have Jalen Milroe going off the board on Day 2 at the earliest, whether it be the second or third round. However, Pro Football Focus' Jordan Plocher opines that his dual-threat capabilities will have Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith "drooling" over his prospects in the run-first system, picking him in the first round.

Despite the big predictions, Milroe has remained secretive about the invite for the draft day. Speaking to Card Player's DJ Siddiqi recently, he said:

“It isn’t for all of you to know. It’s definitely a dream of mine to attend the draft. I’m so excited to seize the opportunity. I’ll be able to tell my family of my own one day that I attended the draft and I’m able to seize every opportunity of it. I’m fulfilling my dream, and I’m going to enjoy every bit of it.”

Jalen Milroe also described his experiences doing "relationship-based" team meetings in the build:

“I think it’s a great opportunity... for them to be able to hear my story, hear why they coach, X’s and O’s and talk about their schemes. With those teams, specifically installations are involved, their process, understanding the day in the life of them.”

Two of those teams were the Los Angeles Rams, whom he had met before this interview. According to him, it went "great". He also went to the Seattle Seahawks and praised their "crazy" scenery.

