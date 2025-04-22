Jalen Milroe makes feelings clear on speed comparison with Lamar Jackson ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Jalen Milroe is considered the top dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, boasting a pair of agile legs that may be deadlier than his arm. Because of that, he thinks he can compare to one of the league's very best.
Back in the combine, the Alabama alum ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, which was six seconds slower than what the Baltimore Ravens's Lamar Jackson did in 2018. Still, that did not prevent Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry from claiming that he would defeat the two-time MVP in a foot race.
And speaking on Monday's edition of Up & Adams, Jalen Milroe had just two words for that notion:
"I agree."
Berry is not alone in his claim, however. On the same day's episode of Good Morning Football, Tom Pelissero said this about Milroe:
"Several -- not one -- several coaches and scouts told me as I was making calls about all these quarterbacks is Jalen Milroe is the greatest runner of the football they've ever evaluated at the quarterback position."
Jalen Milroe discusses potentially joining Giants
In that same podcast appearance, Jalen Milroe discussed the possibility of him joining the New York Giants, who hosted a private workout for him last week. During the interview, he agreed that if that team drafted him, then he, Russell Wilson, and Jameis Winston would form the NFL's funniest QB corps:
"That would be the best room... When (Winston) speaks, I'll echo what he's saying. Then when it's time for me to be heard, I'mma reinforce what (he said)."
On a more serious note, at least one person thinks Milroe will be with Big Blue: Eric Edholm. In his latest mock draft, the NFL insider predicted the franchise trading back into the first round at No. 24 with the Minnesota Vikings, who receive a second, third and fourth-round picks, for the quarterback:
"With Jaxson Dart off the board, the Giants can't hesitate to move up for a QB if they want one. Milroe makes sense for New York, even if he's a dice roll."
Coverage of the 2025 NFL draft will commence on Thursday at 8 PM ET on ESPN.
