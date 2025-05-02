Jalen Milroe vows to repay "all the money" QB's parents sacrificed during his time at Alabama

Jalen Milroe is now an NFL player after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round last week and he has a promise to fulfill as he begins his pro career.
In a statement, the Alabama product said:
“I want to calculate all the miles, all the money my parents spent in college. I’m going to give it back.”
Milroe's parents are military veterans. Quentin, his father, is a former Marine who was stationed in Iraq, while his mother, Lola, was a medical staffer in the Navy.
Even though both lived in his birth state of Texas, they committed themselves to watching their son's games, whether it be in Tuscaloosa or elsewhere.
When speaking about his parents' influence on his career in the lead-up to the Draft, he said:
"I was prepared because of the preparation phase of growing up and also my parents. My parents are everything to me. They showed me what right looks like. I'm grounded in everything that I do, and I put my all into it."
Jalen Milroe may start some games as a rookie, says insider
The general consensus on Jalen Milroe is that he is a "project" quarterback - a highly athletic dual-threat who needs the right coaching to find his potential as a passer and thus may be best served sitting on the bench as a rookie.
However, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah thinks he may start a few games in 2025. Speaking on Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk, he explained why:
“The odds are your quarterback’s gonna get nicked up and he’s gonna miss some time... It’s like, hey, Sam (Darnold) needs a couple weeks, his ribs are messed up, we can run (Milroe) out there and just commit to his legs and that style of play.”
As for what the biggest problem with the prospect's passing was, he said:
“To me, the biggest issue is just getting his eyes and feet to marry up and connect. That’s the biggest problem. But there are some throws that he’s comfortable with and that he makes.”
And as for how the Seahawks could adjust to Milroe's unique skillset, Jeremiah responded:
“I would be heavy (run-pass option). Lamar (Jackson), where he was most comfortable coming into the league was just RPOs and slants. Like, he could throw those all day long and get comfortable with that. And then on top of that, you’re gonna move him around.”
Milroe will be wearing No. 6 for the team, which will hold its rookie camp this month.
