Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill have been two of the best players in their positions in the last few years in the NFL. Hill has become one of the best receivers in the NFL even after departing from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, while Ramsey has been one of the most physical, lockdown cornerbacks in the NFL with the Jaguars and Rams and won a Super Bowl a few seasons ago.

The two are now teammates in Miami. Hill was acquired by the Dolphins last off-season via trade and Ramsey was traded in during this off-season.

The two have had their history of friendly "football beef" with each other over the past two seasons. Appearing on Jake Paul's YouTube channel, BS w/ Jake Paul, Jalen Ramsey addressed his "beef" with Hill and said that the two don't have beef:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You know it's crazy, our locker right next to each other too. It wasn't for that reason, it was on purpose because you know, the best players got to be like yeah in a little certain area… We ain't got no beef or nothing it's just, it's just like football type stuff.”

The last time the two played on the same field together, Jalen Ramsey laid out a big hit on Hill during the friendly AFC-NFC flag football game.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats



Jalen Ramsey with the hit stick on Tyreek Hill at the end Jalen Ramsey with the hit stick on Tyreek Hill at the end 👀 https://t.co/Ci6fZ6TXyO

Can the Miami Dolphins compete for a chance to win the AFC East this season with Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill?

Tua Tagovailoa during Pittsburgh Steelers v Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins haven't had a big off-season but they re-signed a lot of their own players. Their biggest move was acquiring Ramsey via trade, and they only had four draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

They finished in second place in the AFC East last season with a 9-8 record, behind the 13-3 Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins face the challenges of the Bills, who are one of the best teams in the NFL and have been one of the best teams in the AFC the past few years. The Jets are also on the rise, as they acquired Aaron Rodgers this off-season to increase their chances at a Super Bowl run.

You also can't count out the New England Patriots coached by Bill Belichick.

Miami will have one of the toughest schedules this season, so making the playoffs even as a wildcard team will be a tough task. Do you think the Dolphins will make the playoffs this season?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jalen Ramsey, Jake Paul, BS w/ Jake Paul, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : 0 votes