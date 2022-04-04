"We played trash" - Jalen Ramsey states the the Rams became a disaster initially after signing OBJ and Von Miller 

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has always been one to be vocal, and he didn't hold back recently on the Pivot Podcast when talking to Ryan Clark.

The two discussed many things such as Ramsey's feud with Golden Tate, the top-five wide receivers in the league, being a girl-dad, and also talked about the acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. during the middle of the season.

Ramsey talked about how he manifested winning a Super-Bowl and thought it would be in Jacksonville.

Ramsey said:

"Man Kenny really described it like a feeling that like I'm a strong believer in manifesting things and I try to think positive about everything even if it's a negative situation I try to bring the positive out over."

"Honestly in my heart I always knew at some point in my career I was gonna get a Super Bowl some point I didn't know when it was gonna come and at some point I was gonna give me a Super Bowl for sure I thought it was gonna happen in Jacksonville, didn't happen."

Ramsey added that when the Rams got Miller and OBJ, they played terribly at first before ending the season on a run.

Ramsey added:

"LA man I've been thinking this might be my year I've been in LA I ain't gonna lie to you. But this year I was for sure like it gotta happen this year. And then mid season getting Von and O. I'm like man it's destiny. It gotta It gotta happen for us. Was we played trash. First few games after we had gotten them and it's shaky it's like is that bowl again?"

"Man we got it together man we went on we went on a run at the end of the season we won like five straight games to win to in the regular season until we play San Fran. And the game went to overtime and we lost I'm like these dudes got our number for whatever reason."

The Rams got the 49ers number the third time they played in the NFC Championship

NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Ramsey was in fact right. The 49ers got the better of the Rams both times in the regular season, with a 31-10 victory in week 10 and winning an overtime thriller in week 17 to clinch a playoff birth.

The victory set up a third meeting between the division foes which resulted in a 20-17 victory for the Rams, which sent them to the Super Bowl. I guess the third time was a charm for the Rams as they were victorious in the game that mattered the most.

