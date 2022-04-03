5 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL

Last night, Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard became the highest-paid cornerback in the league. The Miami Dolphins cornerback signed a new two-year contract extension worth $50.6 million, which makes him the highest paid corner in the league.

Each off-season has a signing like this one, and Howard's new contract extension certainly makes everyone who plays his same position happy, as they will be looking for bigger paydays soon.

With Howard's new contract, he has become the highest-paid corner in the league. Here are the other top five highest-paid cornerbacks in the league.

Top 5 highest-paid corners in the league

#1 - Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins - 2-year $50.6 million ($25.3 million a year)

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins

Yesterday, the Miami Dolphins continued their free-agent frenzy spending, as they made two-time All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback in the league. Howard signed a 2-year $50.6 million contract extension as part of a 5-year $90 million deal in which he had three years left remaining on his current deal. Howard has led the league in interceptions twice (2018 and 2020) and has made three Pro-Bowls.

#2 - Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams - 5-year $100 million ($20 million a year)

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams made Jalen Ramsey the highest-paid at his position when he inked a 5-year $100 million deal with the team. The $100 million contract is still the largest total amount of money for any cornerback, but he ranks second in per year average following Howard's 2-year $50.6 million extension. Ramsey is a five-time Pro Bowler and has been selected to three First-Team All-Pro honors. Ramsey helped lead the Rams defense to their Super Bowl LVI victory, and will have another crack at repeating with a loaded defense that features him, Aaron Donald, and now Bobby Wagner.

#3 - Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens - 5-year $97.5 million ($19.5 million a year)

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey comes in at the third-highest paid in this position in the league. On October 1, 2020, Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million contract extension with $66 million guaranteed. The contract still makes him one of the top-three highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. Humphrey is a two-time Pro Bowler, who has had one All-Pro selection in his five-year career.

#4 - Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints - 5-year $97.6 million ($19.4 million)

Divisional Round - Philadelphia Eagles v New Orleans Saints

Marshon Lattimore is currently the fourth-highest paid cornerback in the NFL today. On September 12, 2021, Lattimore signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Saints. While he hasn't been selected for an All-Pro honor, Lattimore is a four-time Pro-Bowler who's been one of the best corners in the league since entering in 2017.

#5 - Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills - 4-year $70 million deal ($17.2 million a year)

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious Whites tops the list at number five. In early September 2020, the Buffalo Bills and All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White agreed to a huge contract extension worth $70 million (including $55 guaranteed) over four years, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL for a brief period of time. White is a two-time Pro-Bowler and has been selected as an All-Pro twice in his career.

Each of these top-five corners are well-deserving of their contracts, and with Howard's new deal, it could have just reset the cornerback market. Howard will be paid an average of $25.3 million on the last two years of his deal, while no other corner will be paid more than $20 million a season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe