  Jalen Ramsey throws shade at former DC Vic Fangio over fit in Dolphins defense

Jalen Ramsey throws shade at former DC Vic Fangio over fit in Dolphins defense

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Jun 05, 2024 21:06 GMT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Jalen Ramsey wasn't a big fan of Vic Fangio's work

Vic Fangio is known as one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of the NFL. While he may have lacked success as a head coach during his 2019-21 stint with the Denver Broncos, there's no denying that his defensive scheme and his knowledge are nothing short of elite, and his previous jobs demonstrated that.

However, his situation with the Miami Dolphins in 2023 wasn't as good as expected. The team dealt with a lot of injuries throughout the year, and the personnel wasn't a perfect fit for his known Cover-4 quarters scheme, which limits a bit of what the players can do individually.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday during the Dolphins' minicamp, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke positively of new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver while taking a jab at Fangio, saying that he's now able to do the things that made him great and he can use his versatility in a better manner:

"Those are things that I've done throughout my whole career besides last year... last year was kind of a different year for me rather than this being different. This is like back to what I do, back to where I make an impact and have a lot of fun and playing the game."

Vic Fangio's new team: the Philadelphia Eagles

He had worked as a defensive assistant during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2022, but as the team still had Jonathan Gannon employed during the period, Fangio accepted the proposal to become the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, much to the disappointment of the Eagles' fan base.

The Eagles employed Sean Desai in 2023, with a similar defensive style to Fangio and Gannon. However, the lack of aggressiveness in Desai's scheme led to his demotion in Week 14, with Matt Patricia, of all people, taking over duties for the remainder of the season. Obviously, the results didn't get better.

The veteran defensive coordinator is now tasked to fix a unity that dropped off massively midway through the 2023 season, but his quality is undeniable. It's up to him to fix the Philadelphia Eagles defense and restart the excellent work he helped build in 2022.

