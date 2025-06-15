“Jalen Ramsey on his way”: NFL fans react as Rams cut CB Derion Kendrick

After three seasons, cornerback Derion Kendrick has been cut from the Los Angeles Rams roster. On Friday, the team announced that the former Georgia Bulldogs star has been waived and will not play for them this upcoming season.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared a tweet regarding the Rams' decision about Derion Kendrick.

"Rams waived CB Derion Kendrick, who started 18 games for them before missing last season with a torn ACL," Schefter wrote in a tweet on X.

According to Over the Cap, the Rams have saved a good amount of cap space after waiving the cornerback. They will reportedly have $22 million if they decide to revamp their roster this offseason.

Fans share their reactions about Kendrick's departure.

"(Jalen) Ramsey on his way," one fan commented.

"Crazy how the NFL treats players like disposable napkins the moment they get hurt... loyalty doesn't exist," another fan wrote.

"That's a shame, but I understand why they released him," this fan said.

"About time. Dude was awful. Now get Jalen or Jaire," another fan stated.

"From 18 starts to getting waived... The NFL really is a cold business," this fan said.

"Future Eagles practice squad," one fan commented.

The Rams selected Derion Kendrick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. During the first two seasons of his professional career, the cornerback started 18 of the 32 games he played. Kendrick put up 92 total tackles along with three tackles for loss.

Kendrick tore his ACL during practice last year. This led to him missing out on the entirety of the 2024 season before being waived on Friday.

Could the Rams be looking to bring in Jalen Ramsey after waiving Derion Kendrick?

After the 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins and cornerback Jalen Ramsey mutually parted ways. However, Ramsey is still a part of the team despite not participating in the mandatory minicamp.

With the Los Angeles Rams waiving Derion Kendrick, the rumor mill started churning that they are closing in on a deal to acquire the 7x Pro Bowler. Ramsey played for the team from 2019 to 2022 after he was traded by the Jaguars.

During his four-season stint with the Rams, Ramsey played 57 games and tallied 242 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and 2.0 sacks. He was then traded to the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has not ruled out the possibility of bringing back Jalen Ramsey to the team. Only time will tell if he returns for a second stint with the franchise.

