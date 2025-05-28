“I wouldn't rule it out" - Vikings Insider hints at surprising Jalen Ramsey move that could shake up NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings could add a proven veteran to their defense ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Ad

Jalen Ramsey's future is likely away from the Miami Dolphins after a poor 2024 campaign for the Florida team, which ended with an 8-9 record and a regular-season elimination in the final week.

Several teams have been linked with the seven-time Pro Bowler, with the Vikings gaining more traction in recent days. A return to the LA Rams appears to be on the table, too, but that possibility might be unlikely at this point.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vikings insider Ben Goessling joined "The Paul Allen Show" on Tuesday to talk about the team's chances of getting Jalen Ramsey this offseason. Goessling believes it is a possibility for the NFC North squad, more so knowing the past relationship between the cornerback and the team's coaching staff.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I wouldn't rule it out," Goessling said. "I think it's certainly worth keeping in mind just because of the need and the familiarity with him from a lot of that coaching staff, having been with him with the Rams."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ramsey is coming off a quiet season with the Dolphins, posting 60 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions for seven yards in 17 games.

The relationship with the team doesn't seem to be strong at this moment, and his exit could be another change the front office makes to the roster this offseason.

The Dolphins are the third team in Ramsey's career after spending three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and four with the LA Rams, where he became a Super Bowl champion.

Ad

Peter Schrager identifies major roadblock in LA Rams' potential pursuit of Jalen Ramsey

During his appearance on Wednesday's installment of "The Pat McAfee Show," Peter Schrager talked about the prospect of the LA Rams and other teams trading for Jalen Ramsey at this point in the offseason.

"Everyone has assumed the Rams, 'cause he played there. I don't get the feeling that the Rams are banging down the doors for the Miami Dolphins so they can pay him $16,000,000, $17,000,000 this year as a corner."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Schrager added that it is more likely that the Ramsey rumors will get louder toward training camp, noting his salary and the lack of urgency as big factors.

This is an intriguing situation to monitor, but as things stand right now, there is no clear sign of which team will try to make a run for Ramsey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More