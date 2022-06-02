Eagles' Jalen Reagor posts final text message he received from Jeff Gladney before fatal crash

On May 30, 2022, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident in Dallas, Texas. The crash took place around 2:28 am on Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. Gladney's 26-year-old girlfriend, Andrea Mercedes Palacios, was also in the car with him and passed away.

According to police reports, Gladney's Mercedes SUV clipped a car while traveling at an excessive rate of speed; the car then spun off the road, crashed into a brick wall, and ignited into flames.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor was Gladney's teammate in college at TCU. Reagor and the cornerback were teammates at TCU for three seasons, from 2017 to 2019. Reagor posted on Twitter the last text messages exchanged between the two.

Gladney had written:

"Back gang."

To which Reagor had responded:

"Fasho brudda."

Reagor followed up with a few more tweets:

One read:

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man... ain't too much more I can take man damn!"

The other tweet read:

"R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

Reagor and Gladney were both first-round draft picks in 2020. Reagor was the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick, while Gladney was Minnesota's first-round pick.

The Vikings released Gladney in April 2021 after he was indicted over allegations that he assaulted his girlfriend. He was found not guilty on those charges this past March, and the Arizona Cardinals signed him shortly after.

Gladney has recorded 84 tackles and one forced fumble in his NFL career.

The NFL community reacts to Jeff Gladney's tragic death

The Arizona Cardinals released a statement following Gladney's death:

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals tweeted Monday. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."

The Vikings also released a statement following Gladney's tragic death.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon," the team's' statement read.

Free-agent safety George Iloka wrote:

"This Jeff Gladney news hitting me different. Had the privilege of playing with him during his rookie year in Minnesota. One of the most respectful and intentional rookies I’ve been around so far. Always had a smile and came to work. Sad sad. So young, so precious. RIP Young King."

Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons wrote:

"Rest in peace brotha."

Gladney was 25 at the time of his passing. He'll be remembered by family, friends, loved ones, and teammates.

